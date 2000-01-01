In-Depth Learning Collection

Selling fast: Patagonia
Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program
Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.
Want to do a deeper dive? Travel to amazing locales where you’ll enjoy lectures, seminars and in-depth talks with scholars, peers and local experts.
Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program
Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.
City life and old-world charm in central and coastal Spain
The latest in our popular literary series explores the scenery and history that has inspired some of the greatest writers in both the English and Spanish languages.
A month-long immersion into the delights of Portugal
Enjoy a month-long sabbatical in Portugal’s vibrant capital. Visit World Heritage sites, partake in regional culinary specialties, sample Portuguese wines, and more.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.