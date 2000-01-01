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Travel/Study

In-Depth Learning Collection

Want to do a deeper dive? Travel to amazing locales where you’ll enjoy lectures, seminars and in-depth talks with scholars, peers and local experts.

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3 trips available.

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Selling fast: Patagonia

Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program

Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.

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Selling fast: Spain Literary Seminar

City life and old-world charm in central and coastal Spain

The latest in our popular literary series explores the scenery and history that has inspired some of the greatest writers in both the English and Spanish languages.

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Lisbon

A month-long immersion into the delights of Portugal

Enjoy a month-long sabbatical in Portugal’s vibrant capital. Visit World Heritage sites, partake in regional culinary specialties, sample Portuguese wines, and more.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

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