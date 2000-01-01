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Rail & Train Collection

It’s about the journey and the destination when you travel by rail. Enjoy the charm of a cross-country adventure as you pass by historic landmarks and scenic pastures.

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2 trips available.

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Selling fast: Istanbul to Paris

A classic European railway journey filled with luxury

A beloved rail itinerary for a reason, this luxe expedition wends through the heart of Europe before our final stop in the City of Lights.

to

Peru

A journey into Peru’s sacred past and vibrant present

Uncover the wonders of Peru: the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, and Lake Titicaca, where breathtaking landscapes and living history await at every turn.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
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