Rail & Train Collection

to
India
A rail journey through millennia of cultures and customs
Travel through a land woven of countless cultures, ethnicities and religions that span thousands of years.
It’s about the journey and the destination when you travel by rail. Enjoy the charm of a cross-country adventure as you pass by historic landmarks and scenic pastures.
A rail journey through millennia of cultures and customs
Travel through a land woven of countless cultures, ethnicities and religions that span thousands of years.
A wildlife adventure by rail
Journey through South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe, see spectacular wildlife in Kruger National Park and the Okavango Delta and marvel at the magnificent Victoria Falls.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.