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Travel/Study

Active Adventures Collection

Get up close and personal with wildlife or just get moving. From walking and hiking to kayaking, snorkeling, diving and rafting, it’s easy to stay active wherever we go.

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16 trips available.

List of trips

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Selling fast: Normandy

A walk through historic landscapes

Explore this region shaped by invasions, presidents, and kings. Stay in luxury châteaux, dine on fine cuisine, and visit politically pivotal sites.

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Selling fast: Patagonia

Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program

Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.

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Selling fast: Piemonte

A walk in the birthplace of modern Italy

Walk among the beautiful vineyards of the Langhe (famous for superb Barolo wines) before ending on the fabulous Côte d’Azur.

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Sold out: Bhutan

A hidden kingdom in the clouds

Take in the harmonious culture of one of the world’s most isolated countries and explore natural landscapes, sacred sites, and the dramatic Himalayas.

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New Zealand

Walking the South Island's great tracks

Explore one of the most pristine places in the world with its glaciated peaks and cobalt-blue fjords framed by thick rainforests.

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Philippines

Island hopping and snorkeling adventures

An immersive journey that weaves together rich cultural traditions, extraordinary underwater encounters, and meaningful historical highlights.

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Mexico City and Oaxaca

Politics, culture, and cuisine in Mexico

Learn and wonder on an adventure filled with opportunities to take in historical sites, lectures, sumptuous food, and breathtaking art, architecture, and archaeology.

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California’s Desert Parks

The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes

Experience the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla National Monument, and Anza-Borrego State Park.

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Chile

Journey to the remote lands of Easter Island and the Atacama

Archaeology and otherworldly landscapes reign large on this exploration of Rapa Nui with its monumental moai and the Atacama’s mountains, deserts, and geysers.

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Sicily

Walking the Mediterranean island’s mercurial landscape

An active tour of the dramatic ruins and sweeping coastal vistas of an island as mysterious and shifting as its infamous volcanoes.

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Selling fast: Camino de Santiago

Step into history along Spain’s most iconic route

Follow the pilgrimage of Saint James to Santiago de Compostela on daily walks and unwind in paradors and other characterful accommodations each evening.

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Eastern England

A walk through English history

Explore the pastoral beauty and rich English history of this stretch of land less than two hundred miles from London: East Anglia.

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Mount Kilimanjaro

Summit the roof of Africa

Realize one of the planet’s most rewarding achievements, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.

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Tonga

Swimming with majestic humpback whales

Off the path of cruise lines, this South Pacific archipelago of more than 170 islands is awash with marine-rich waters, coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.

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Galápagos Family Adventure

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises, and blue footed boobies.

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Galápagos Islands

Journey to Darwin’s classroom

Cruise in comfort through the diverse chain of volcanic islands, getting up close to wildlife found nowhere else.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
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