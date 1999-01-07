Active Adventures Collection

Selling fast: Normandy
A walk through historic landscapes
Explore this region shaped by invasions, presidents, and kings. Stay in luxury châteaux, dine on fine cuisine, and visit politically pivotal sites.
Get up close and personal with wildlife or just get moving. From walking and hiking to kayaking, snorkeling, diving and rafting, it’s easy to stay active wherever we go.
A walk through historic landscapes
Explore this region shaped by invasions, presidents, and kings. Stay in luxury châteaux, dine on fine cuisine, and visit politically pivotal sites.
Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program
Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.
A walk in the birthplace of modern Italy
Walk among the beautiful vineyards of the Langhe (famous for superb Barolo wines) before ending on the fabulous Côte d’Azur.
A hidden kingdom in the clouds
Take in the harmonious culture of one of the world’s most isolated countries and explore natural landscapes, sacred sites, and the dramatic Himalayas.
Walking the South Island's great tracks
Explore one of the most pristine places in the world with its glaciated peaks and cobalt-blue fjords framed by thick rainforests.
Island hopping and snorkeling adventures
An immersive journey that weaves together rich cultural traditions, extraordinary underwater encounters, and meaningful historical highlights.
Politics, culture, and cuisine in Mexico
Learn and wonder on an adventure filled with opportunities to take in historical sites, lectures, sumptuous food, and breathtaking art, architecture, and archaeology.
The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes
Experience the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla National Monument, and Anza-Borrego State Park.
Journey to the remote lands of Easter Island and the Atacama
Archaeology and otherworldly landscapes reign large on this exploration of Rapa Nui with its monumental moai and the Atacama’s mountains, deserts, and geysers.
Walking the Mediterranean island’s mercurial landscape
An active tour of the dramatic ruins and sweeping coastal vistas of an island as mysterious and shifting as its infamous volcanoes.
Step into history along Spain’s most iconic route
Follow the pilgrimage of Saint James to Santiago de Compostela on daily walks and unwind in paradors and other characterful accommodations each evening.
A walk through English history
Explore the pastoral beauty and rich English history of this stretch of land less than two hundred miles from London: East Anglia.
Summit the roof of Africa
Realize one of the planet’s most rewarding achievements, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.
Swimming with majestic humpback whales
Off the path of cruise lines, this South Pacific archipelago of more than 170 islands is awash with marine-rich waters, coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.
With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+
Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises, and blue footed boobies.
Journey to Darwin’s classroom
Cruise in comfort through the diverse chain of volcanic islands, getting up close to wildlife found nowhere else.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.