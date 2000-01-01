Bali to Komodo
Warm beaches, haunting volcanoes, and real-life dragons await on this sea journey that takes us to eight unique destinations perfect for snorkeling among marine life.
Overview
A blend of wildlife and turquoise waters
Our home on the ocean is the Aqua Blu, a stunning marriage of modern luxury and naval heritage. In Moyo we take in the spectacular waterfall at the center of the island and dive and snorkel in shallow reefs. We move on to Saleh Bay where we’ll visit with friendly whale sharks and kayak in the crater of the extinct Sattonda volcano.
On Komodo Island we get up close to the largest population of the eponymous dragons in the world. Rusa Deer roam the sandy beaches of Gili Lawa, our next destination. A highlight of the trip is a visit to the iconic Pink Beach. On the last full day of our journey we have our choice of drift snorkeling or diving along rainbow reef, full of soft and hard coral and scores of marine animals dancing in the current.
DatesJuly 15–25, 2026
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $12,995 per person
Trip size24 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
From scenic riverside towns to rich cultural centers Salzburg and Vienna, you’ll find yourself immersed in the rich history and architecture of the region while enjoying luxury cruise accommodations.
Ubud, Bali
Upon arrival in Bali, transfer to our luxury resort in Ubud.Accommodations:
Kappa Senses
Ubud
Begin the day with a trip to Sebatu Temple, where we partake in Melukat, a purification ceremony that incorporates chanting, meditation, and prayer with offerings and a ritualistic bath in the holy spring water. Afterwards, return to the resort to refresh and rest before our afternoon hike on Mount Batur. Trek to the summit of one of the lower craters and enjoy some snacks and sundowners as we watch the sunset in the distance.Accommodations:
Kappa SensesIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Ubud
After breakfast, drive north of Ubud to Tegallalang, stopping at a hidden waterfall on our way. The rice terraces of Tegallalang and the subak water management system that supports them are a UNESCO World Heritage site. Stop in Pakudui Village to meet with a local artisan for a woodcarving demonstration. After lunch, return to the hotel for some time at leisure before reconvening to attend a traditional Kecak Dance in Junjungan Village. Return to Ubud for dinner.Accommodations:
Kappa SensesIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ubud / Embarkation
Delve into the history and art of puppetry this morning during a visit to the Setia Darma House of Masks and Puppets. Explore the vast collection of more than 1,300 masks and 5,700 puppets from Indonesia and around the world. After lunch, we stop at the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, where hundreds of long-tailed macaques roam among the park’s many sacred temples and statues. Continue to the harbor to embark our ship.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Moyo Island
This morning, arrive in Moyo, a remote hilly island with a handful of fishing villages. Go ashore to discover the incredible wildlife during a hike to the spectacular Mata Jitu Waterfall at the center of the island. Afterward, dive and snorkel on the fringing shallow reefs.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Saleh Bay, Sumbawa
Today, we have the opportunity to encounter friendly whale sharks up close in Saleh Bay. Later in the afternoon, kayak in the crater of the extinct Sattonda volcano.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Komodo Island
Enjoy a sumptuous breakfast with the Sangeang volcano as our backdrop. Arrive at Komodo island, where we discover the largest population of Komodo dragons up close. In the afternoon, relax, dive, and snorkel in the beautiful bay of Batu Moncho.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Padar Island
Head out for an early morning kayaking session over a shallow coral reef through a current-swept passage known as “the cauldron.” Later, go ashore on stunning Gili Lawa Darat Island to see the indigenous Rusa deer that roam the sandy beaches. After lunch, continue to picturesque Padar Island for a hike up the savannah hill to take in stunning views.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Horseshoe Bay / Pink Beach
After a morning sailing through a spectacular sea passage, arrive in Rinca Island’s Horseshoe Bay, a dramatic curvature of land formed by an ancient volcano caldera. Visit the favorite haunts of sea eagles and Komodo dragons while aboard Aqua Blu's tenders or choose to dive or swim instead. In the late afternoon, return to Komodo Island for a visit to iconic Pink Beach.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Tatawa Besar / Sabolo Island
Start the day with a drift snorkel or dive along Tatawa Besar, known for its colorful reefs and diverse marine life. Spend the afternoon swimming from the ship and enjoying the calm reefs around Sabolo Island before viewing our final Komodo sunset.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Labuan Bajo, Flores / Home
Disembark the Aqua Blu upon arrival in Labuan Bajo this morning. Transfer to the airport to catch homeward bound flights.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.