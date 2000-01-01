Bali to Komodo

Our home on the ocean is the Aqua Blu, a stunning marriage of modern luxury and naval heritage. In Moyo we take in the spectacular waterfall at the center of the island and dive and snorkel in shallow reefs. We move on to Saleh Bay where we’ll visit with friendly whale sharks and kayak in the crater of the extinct Sattonda volcano.

On Komodo Island we get up close to the largest population of the eponymous dragons in the world. Rusa Deer roam the sandy beaches of Gili Lawa, our next destination. A highlight of the trip is a visit to the iconic Pink Beach. On the last full day of our journey we have our choice of drift snorkeling or diving along rainbow reef, full of soft and hard coral and scores of marine animals dancing in the current.