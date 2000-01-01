Private Air Collection

to
New Zealand by Air
Exploring the North and South Islands by private aircraft
Learn about Māori history and culture and survey incredible natural wonders, from verdant meadows to mist-shrouded fjords, with unique local experiences at each stop.
Soar over expansive landscapes, and take in all the sights as you make your way around the region with the comfort and convenience of jaunts on our own private plane.
Exploring the North and South Islands by private aircraft
Learn about Māori history and culture and survey incredible natural wonders, from verdant meadows to mist-shrouded fjords, with unique local experiences at each stop.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.