Frequently Asked Questions

There is no way to eliminate the risk of illness while traveling. Each participant must assess their personal risks and their tolerance for exposure to illness. Travel/Study does not require isolation for travelers who exhibit cold or flu-like symptoms, including those who test positive for COVID-19. While we do not require masking, we support individuals who wish to wear one in accordance with their personal risk tolerance and underlying health conditions. We request masking for symptomatic travelers and may advise social distancing and/or isolation when symptoms are particularly severe. Vaccine requirements imposed by local authorities and operators will be communicated to travelers with their pre-departure documentation.