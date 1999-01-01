Frequently Asked Questions
Health and Safety
What health and safety guidelines should participants be aware of before traveling?
There is no way to eliminate the risk of illness while traveling. Each participant must assess their personal risks and their tolerance for exposure to illness. Travel/Study does not require isolation for travelers who exhibit cold or flu-like symptoms, including those who test positive for COVID-19. While we do not require masking, we support individuals who wish to wear one in accordance with their personal risk tolerance and underlying health conditions. We request masking for symptomatic travelers and may advise social distancing and/or isolation when symptoms are particularly severe. Vaccine requirements imposed by local authorities and operators will be communicated to travelers with their pre-departure documentation.
Stanford Travel/Study maintains a thorough, regularly monitored security plan as an integral part of every program and monitors and evaluates the security conditions at every destination we visit. This analysis includes consulting U.S. State Department officials, travel industry professionals at home and abroad, and academic experts with personal experience in these regions. Our State Department and Stanford friends use their unique contacts to keep us informed about local conditions. We also subscribe to a daily intelligence briefing service and retain an independent security risk consultancy, Crisis24.
Eligibility
Find out who can travel with Stanford Travel/Study.
We welcome anyone interested in educational travel, not just Stanford alumni. In addition to Stanford alumni, our travelers include spouses, parents, grandparents, and children of alumni, as well as friends and others seeking exceptional travel experiences. We encourage membership in the Stanford Alumni Association and charge a $450-per-person fee to non-members. The nonmember fee is waived for University faculty, staff, and retirees, as well as for anyone traveling as a paid guest of a current member or of University faculty, staff, or retirees. Memberships offering exclusive benefits and upgraded versions of select perks are available for Stanford alumni, affiliates, and friends. View membership options.
Trips range from mildly active tours in easy-to-navigate locales to vigorous outdoor adventures, such as mountain treks. Look for information on the level of activity and other health and physical ability considerations on individual trip pages. Whether you are looking for specific activities or traveling with physical limitations, our team can help you find the right trip. Please get in touch with us at (650) 725-1093 for assistance.
The minimum age ranges from 6 to 18 and varies by trip. For many of our programs, we recommend a minimum age of 18 due to full days packed with excursions, lectures, and special events, as well as early morning starts and/or long drives. Families interested in traveling with children ages 6 to 18 should consider our Family Adventures Collection of trips.