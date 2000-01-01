One of Travel/Study’s goals has always been to look at the world as a “virtual classroom,” where lessons in history, culture, nature and science can be absorbed in the best way: firsthand. We believe that travel to the Galápagos Islands provides an incredible learning experience, both in the “classroom” during shipboard lectures and out in the field, whether snorkeling, hiking or kayaking.

Join us for a voyage 500 miles off the coast of Ecuador to this archipelago where animals far outnumber people and can be observed from just a few feet away. Our small expedition ship, La Pinta, is the perfect vessel for exploring their world. We'll see the incredible wildlife that Charles Darwin observed as he developed his revolutionary theory of evolution. Along the way, we'll gain valuable insights from our faculty leader and a team of naturalists.