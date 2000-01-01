Galápagos Islands
Marvel at the varied landscapes—coral-white beaches, black volcanic rock, crystal coves, and quiet mangrove lagoons—and get up close with extraordinary wildlife.
Overview
A modern-day voyage of the Beagle
One of Travel/Study’s goals has always been to look at the world as a “virtual classroom,” where lessons in history, culture, nature and science can be absorbed in the best way: firsthand. We believe that travel to the Galápagos Islands provides an incredible learning experience, both in the “classroom” during shipboard lectures and out in the field, whether snorkeling, hiking or kayaking.
Join us for a voyage 500 miles off the coast of Ecuador to this archipelago where animals far outnumber people and can be observed from just a few feet away. Our small expedition ship, La Pinta, is the perfect vessel for exploring their world. We'll see the incredible wildlife that Charles Darwin observed as he developed his revolutionary theory of evolution. Along the way, we'll gain valuable insights from our faculty leader and a team of naturalists.
DatesJune 17–26, 2026
Duration10 days
Price
From approx. $12,795 per person
Trip size45 participants
Minimum age12 years
“Every day exceeded my expectations, from the tour and activities, the organization of it all, the first-class experience, the lectures, and the people with whom we traveled.”
—Angela Szymusiak, ’88, MA ’89
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Spend a day touring Quito’s incredibly well-preserved city center, a UNESCO World Heritage site, before flying to the Galapagos archipelago and embarking La Pinta for a voyage through the southwestern islands. Snorkel amid sea lions and sea turtles in the clear waters, sit face to face with giant tortoises and marine iguanas, and learn the dances of blue-footed boobies and frigate birds.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
