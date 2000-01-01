Skip to main content
Small-ship expedition cruising at its best

Galápagos Islands

Marvel at the varied landscapes—coral-white beaches, black volcanic rock, crystal coves, and quiet mangrove lagoons—and get up close with extraordinary wildlife.

Overview

A modern-day voyage of the Beagle

One of Travel/Study’s goals has always been to look at the world as a “virtual classroom,” where lessons in history, culture, nature and science can be absorbed in the best way: firsthand. We believe that travel to the Galápagos Islands provides an incredible learning experience, both in the “classroom” during shipboard lectures and out in the field, whether snorkeling, hiking or kayaking.

Join us for a voyage 500 miles off the coast of Ecuador to this archipelago where animals far outnumber people and can be observed from just a few feet away. Our small expedition ship, La Pinta, is the perfect vessel for exploring their world. We'll see the incredible wildlife that Charles Darwin observed as he developed his revolutionary theory of evolution. Along the way, we'll gain valuable insights from our faculty leader and a team of naturalists.

Dates

June 17–26, 2026

Duration

10 days

Price

From approx. $12,795 per person

Trip size

45 participants

Minimum age

12 years

Every day exceeded my expectations, from the tour and activities, the organization of it all, the first-class experience, the lectures, and the people with whom we traveled.

—Angela Szymusiak, ’88, MA ’89

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Spend a day touring Quito’s incredibly well-preserved city center, a UNESCO World Heritage site, before flying to the Galapagos archipelago and embarking La Pinta for a voyage through the southwestern islands. Snorkel amid sea lions and sea turtles in the clear waters, sit face to face with giant tortoises and marine iguanas, and learn the dances of blue-footed boobies and frigate birds.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity level

Walking tours and hikes range from one to three miles on sand, dirt, or gravel paths and include some rocky or boulder-strewn terrain that may at times be slippery. Travelers should be able to climb into and out of Zodiacs, with crew assistance, and feel comfortable disembarking from Zodiacs into several inches of water on wet landings to get ashore. Anyone with lower mobility may participate in the trip from the ship and enjoy the view from the Sun Deck while the group is out hiking or snorkeling. There is no elevator on board, so the ability to navigate stairs is essential. All participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health.

About our ship

With an intimate ambience and maximum of 43 travelers on our program, La Pinta is the perfect vessel for exploring the Galápagos Islands. The modern ship features yacht-like amenities, including a large lounge, outdoor bar, hot tub, library, and relaxing sun deck for watching the passing scenery. Please note that La Pinta is not equipped for scuba diving.

