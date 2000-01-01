Norway and the Shetland Islands
This luxurious and intimate cruise includes a day in the Shetland Islands and seven full days along the western coast of Norway.
Overview
Cruising amid Nordic and Scottish treasures
Warm your skin and delight in the long (long!) days of a Norway summer on this magical cruise punctuated by endless beaches, coastal towns, picturesque fjords, and thriving fishing communities. Before embarking on the well-appointed Hebridean Sky, we enjoy two days exploring the majesty of the Scottish Highlands.
Highlights abound on this journey of sunny days and lush countrysides. On the Shetland Islands, we visit the Jarlshof Prehistoric and Norse Settlement in Sumburgh, one of the most important archaeological sites in Scotland. We also enjoy cruising along the cliffs of Runde, one of the largest nesting cliffs in Norway and home to half a million birds including puffins, gannets, razorbills, and fulmars.
DatesJuly 9–21, 2026
Duration13 days
Price
From approx. $12,995 per person
Trip size40 participants
Minimum age18 years
