A cruise through the Land of the Midnight Sun

Norway and the Shetland Islands

This luxurious and intimate cruise includes a day in the Shetland Islands and seven full days along the western coast of Norway.

Overview

Cruising amid Nordic and Scottish treasures

Warm your skin and delight in the long (long!) days of a Norway summer on this magical cruise punctuated by endless beaches, coastal towns, picturesque fjords, and thriving fishing communities. Before embarking on the well-appointed Hebridean Sky, we enjoy two days exploring the majesty of the Scottish Highlands.

Highlights abound on this journey of sunny days and lush countrysides. On the Shetland Islands, we visit the Jarlshof Prehistoric and Norse Settlement in Sumburgh, one of the most important archaeological sites in Scotland. We also enjoy cruising along the cliffs of Runde, one of the largest nesting cliffs in Norway and home to half a million birds including puffins, gannets, razorbills, and fulmars.

Dates

July 9–21, 2026

Duration

13 days

Price

From approx. $12,995 per person

Trip size

40 participants

Minimum age

18 years

