Australia and the Pacific Collection

Papua New Guinea
A deep dive into history and age-old traditions
Travel to the East Sepik region, where our lodge can only be accessed by river or private aircraft, and to the coast of New Britain. Revel in incredible biodiversity.
Explore the Outback, swim in crystal-clear waters, and listen to stories of traditional Aboriginal culture and religion.
A deep dive into history and age-old traditions
Travel to the East Sepik region, where our lodge can only be accessed by river or private aircraft, and to the coast of New Britain. Revel in incredible biodiversity.
Walking the South Island's great tracks
Explore one of the most pristine places in the world with its glaciated peaks and cobalt-blue fjords framed by thick rainforests.
Exploring the North and South Islands by private aircraft
Learn about Māori history and culture and survey incredible natural wonders, from verdant meadows to mist-shrouded fjords, with unique local experiences at each stop.
Swimming with majestic humpback whales
Off the path of cruise lines, this South Pacific archipelago of more than 170 islands is awash with marine-rich waters, coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.