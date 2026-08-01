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Travel/Study

Land Journeys Collection

Take in the scenic landscapes and bustling urban centers as you make your way from city to city or across multiple countries on one of our immersive explorations.

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16 trips available.

List of trips

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Papua New Guinea

A deep dive into history and age-old traditions

Travel to the East Sepik region, where our lodge can only be accessed by river or private aircraft, and to the coast of New Britain. Revel in incredible biodiversity.

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Selling fast: Amazon and Machu Picchu

Archaeological wonders and endemic wildlife

Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.

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Selling fast: Basque Country

A food and wine journey through Spain

Quiet cobblestone villages, traditional pintxos plates, exclusive wineries— venture to a region of majestic vistas marked by ancient legends and rich histories.

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Selling fast: India

An enchanting tour of sites, spectacles, and sounds

Experience the historic, cultural, and spiritual heart of Central India including the Taj Mahal and Varanasi.

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Sold out: Bhutan

A hidden kingdom in the clouds

Take in the harmonious culture of one of the world’s most isolated countries and explore natural landscapes, sacred sites, and the dramatic Himalayas.

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Selling fast: Umbria

Get to know (or rediscover) Old-World Italy

A perfectly situated luxury hotel is our home base on this nine-day sojourn that sees us at an array of nearby monuments, art studios, and medieval towns.

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Selling fast: Japan

Examining history and art alongside modern culture

Take in the beauty of Japan’s temples and gardens, experience traditional Japanese living at a contemporary ryokan, and explore contemporary art on Naoshima Island.

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Selling fast: Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia

An introduction to Southeast Asia

Examine the region’s history and visit its royal palaces, glittering temples and jungle-ruined temples.

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Selling fast: Egypt

Cruise the Nile and marvel at ancient and modern Cairo

Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids, and great cities.

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Philippines

Island hopping and snorkeling adventures

An immersive journey that weaves together rich cultural traditions, extraordinary underwater encounters, and meaningful historical highlights.

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California’s Desert Parks

The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes

Experience the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla National Monument, and Anza-Borrego State Park.

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American South

Examining the South’s deep roots and living culture

Travel to New Orleans, Selma, Savannah, and Charleston, stopping at sites both historic and little known. Learn from multi-generational locals and subject-matter experts.

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Tunisia

Roman ruins, seaside villages, and history in the making

Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture offering a visual feast for the eyes.

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Japan

Exploring Kyushu and Okinawa

Examine the history, culture, and geopolitics of Japan’s southernmost main island and far flung Okinawa. Visit remote nature preserves and active pottery villages.

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Rome and Tuscany

Lights! Camera! Italy!

A classic Italian holiday with our educational twist. See the sites that inspired classic films like La Dolce Vita, and get an expert view on Italy’s history and more.

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Chile

Journey to the remote lands of Easter Island and the Atacama

Archaeology and otherworldly landscapes reign large on this exploration of Rapa Nui with its monumental moai and the Atacama’s mountains, deserts, and geysers.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
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