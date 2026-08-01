Land Journeys Collection

Papua New Guinea
A deep dive into history and age-old traditions
Travel to the East Sepik region, where our lodge can only be accessed by river or private aircraft, and to the coast of New Britain. Revel in incredible biodiversity.
Take in the scenic landscapes and bustling urban centers as you make your way from city to city or across multiple countries on one of our immersive explorations.
A deep dive into history and age-old traditions
Travel to the East Sepik region, where our lodge can only be accessed by river or private aircraft, and to the coast of New Britain. Revel in incredible biodiversity.
Archaeological wonders and endemic wildlife
Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.
A food and wine journey through Spain
Quiet cobblestone villages, traditional pintxos plates, exclusive wineries— venture to a region of majestic vistas marked by ancient legends and rich histories.
An enchanting tour of sites, spectacles, and sounds
Experience the historic, cultural, and spiritual heart of Central India including the Taj Mahal and Varanasi.
A hidden kingdom in the clouds
Take in the harmonious culture of one of the world’s most isolated countries and explore natural landscapes, sacred sites, and the dramatic Himalayas.
Get to know (or rediscover) Old-World Italy
A perfectly situated luxury hotel is our home base on this nine-day sojourn that sees us at an array of nearby monuments, art studios, and medieval towns.
Examining history and art alongside modern culture
Take in the beauty of Japan’s temples and gardens, experience traditional Japanese living at a contemporary ryokan, and explore contemporary art on Naoshima Island.
An introduction to Southeast Asia
Examine the region’s history and visit its royal palaces, glittering temples and jungle-ruined temples.
Cruise the Nile and marvel at ancient and modern Cairo
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids, and great cities.
Island hopping and snorkeling adventures
An immersive journey that weaves together rich cultural traditions, extraordinary underwater encounters, and meaningful historical highlights.
The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes
Experience the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla National Monument, and Anza-Borrego State Park.
Examining the South’s deep roots and living culture
Travel to New Orleans, Selma, Savannah, and Charleston, stopping at sites both historic and little known. Learn from multi-generational locals and subject-matter experts.
Roman ruins, seaside villages, and history in the making
Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture offering a visual feast for the eyes.
Exploring Kyushu and Okinawa
Examine the history, culture, and geopolitics of Japan’s southernmost main island and far flung Okinawa. Visit remote nature preserves and active pottery villages.
Lights! Camera! Italy!
A classic Italian holiday with our educational twist. See the sites that inspired classic films like La Dolce Vita, and get an expert view on Italy’s history and more.
Journey to the remote lands of Easter Island and the Atacama
Archaeology and otherworldly landscapes reign large on this exploration of Rapa Nui with its monumental moai and the Atacama’s mountains, deserts, and geysers.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.