Land Journeys Collection

Savor Southern Italy from Puglia to Naples
Enjoy the superb cuisine, rugged landscapes and ancient villages of Puglia, then venture to the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast with its cliffside towns and haunting ruins.
Journey through Bordeaux and the Loire and Dordogne Valleys
Travel through bucolic countryside to see prehistoric cave art and medieval villages, sample renowned vintages, and tour grand castles and royal gardens.
Behind the scenes in Piemonte and the Italian Riviera
Travel to the foot of the Alps in Northern Italy and delight in farm-fresh cheeses and wines, pastel-hued villages and breathtaking mountain vistas.
An introduction to Southeast Asia
Examine the region’s history and visit its royal palaces, glittering temples and jungle-ruined temples.
Ancient and modern Cairo and a cruise on the Nile
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids and great cities, including sites not open to the public.
Ancient crossroads in a modern land
In this desert kingdom shaped by nomadic groups, explore ornate mosques, lively markets and stunning red sand dunes.
A rail journey through millennia of cultures and customs
Travel through a land woven of countless cultures, ethnicities and religions that span thousands of years.
Roman ruins, seaside villages and history in the making
Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture which offers a visual feast for the eyes.
At the intersection of history and religion
Explore this dynamic country through excursions and meetings with local leaders and visits to sacred sites and archaeological excavations.
An exploration from the Sahara to the sea
Take in the vibrant culture of Morocco, visiting impressive mosques, bustling bazaars, colorful seaside towns and the brilliant sunset over the Saharan sand dunes.
A springtime sojourn through Japan’s alpine country
Attend the resplendent Aoi Matsuri Festival in Kyoto, see the best of Tokyo and venture off the beaten path by trolley, gondola and cable car into the Japan Alps.
Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia
Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.
The wonders of Igauzu Falls and the Pantanal
Behold the majestic, thundering Iguazu Falls and marvel at spectacular wildlife in the Pantanal, from capybaras to caiman, jaguars and hundreds of endemic bird species.
Inside the heart of the European Union
Get a behind-the-scenes pass to typically inaccessible places, engage with international dignitaries and discover the charms of four captivating European countries.
Discover the literary heritage of England’s southwest corner
Find Inspiration from the charming English countryside and delve into the works of numerous English authors with daily discussion sessions.
Step back in time and explore medieval castles and Roman fortresses, swim in crystal-clear waters and cruise amid the picturesque islands of the Dalmatian Coast.
