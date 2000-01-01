Iceland Hike
An adventurous journey of discovery: Descend into an actual magma chamber, visit multiple geothermal spectacles, and sample authentic local cuisine in Reykjavík.
Overview
An active exploration in the great outdoors
For travelers looking for equal parts thrills and geological education, this trip is not to be missed. We hike landscapes unlike any found anywhere else on the planet, engage with and learn from locals, and, yes, descend 400 feet into the Three Peaks Magma Chamber, the only accessible volcano chamber on Earth.
Other trip highlights include visits to Thingvellir National Park (where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet), the stunning Thorsmörk Nature Reserve, and Mount Hekla, one of Iceland’s most famous and active volcanoes. We also get a private, in-depth look at the Hellisheiði Power Station, the eighth-largest geothermal power plant in the world and the harness for the country’s abundant geothermal energy.
DatesJune 19–28, 2026
Duration10 days
Price
From approx. $14,795 per person
Trip size20 participants
Minimum age18 years
