Travel/Study
Fiery volcanoes, icy glaciers, and dramatic landscapes

Iceland Hike

An adventurous journey of discovery: Descend into an actual magma chamber, visit multiple geothermal spectacles, and sample authentic local cuisine in Reykjavík.

Overview

An active exploration in the great outdoors

For travelers looking for equal parts thrills and geological education, this trip is not to be missed. We hike landscapes unlike any found anywhere else on the planet, engage with and learn from locals, and, yes, descend 400 feet into the Three Peaks Magma Chamber, the only accessible volcano chamber on Earth.

Other trip highlights include visits to Thingvellir National Park (where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet), the stunning Thorsmörk Nature Reserve, and Mount Hekla, one of Iceland’s most famous and active volcanoes. We also get a private, in-depth look at the Hellisheiði Power Station, the eighth-largest geothermal power plant in the world and the harness for the country’s abundant geothermal energy.

Dates

June 19–28, 2026

Duration

10 days

Price

From approx. $14,795 per person

Trip size

20 participants

Minimum age

18 years

