Middle East Collection

to
Saudi Arabia
Ancient crossroads in a modern land
In this desert kingdom shaped by nomadic groups, explore ornate mosques, lively markets and stunning red sand dunes.
Behold sacred archaeological sites, visit breathtaking monuments, and meet with journalists, students, and religious leaders in this geopolitical region
Ancient crossroads in a modern land
In this desert kingdom shaped by nomadic groups, explore ornate mosques, lively markets and stunning red sand dunes.
At the intersection of history and religion
Explore this dynamic country through excursions and meetings with local leaders and visits to sacred sites and archaeological excavations.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.