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Travel/Study

Africa Collection

See the pyramids, witness the Great Wildebeest Migration, and discover the various cultural, religious, and artistic traditions of this biodiverse region.

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5 trips available.

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Selling fast: Egypt

Cruise the Nile and marvel at ancient and modern Cairo

Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids, and great cities.

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Tunisia

Roman ruins, seaside villages, and history in the making

Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture offering a visual feast for the eyes.

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Mount Kilimanjaro

Summit the roof of Africa

Realize one of the planet’s most rewarding achievements, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.

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South Africa Family Adventure

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 7+

From penguins in Cape Town to rhinos in Sabi Sands, this family-friendly journey explores pristine reserves, conservation efforts, and South Africa’s complicated history.

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Morocco to the Canary Islands

Historic cities and stunning landscapes

Spend five days in Morocco before cruising to Lanzarote, Tenerife, and La Gomera. Take in labyrinthine souks, grand mosques, volcanic terrain, and pristine beaches.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
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