Africa Collection

Tanzania
With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+
View incredible wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti, during the annual great wildebeest migration.
See the pyramids, witness the Great Wildebeest Migration, and discover the various cultural, religious, and artistic traditions of this biodiverse region.
Ancient and modern Cairo and a cruise on the Nile
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids and great cities, including sites not open to the public.
Roman ruins, seaside villages and history in the making
Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture which offers a visual feast for the eyes.
An exploration from the Sahara to the sea
Take in the vibrant culture of Morocco, visiting impressive mosques, bustling bazaars, colorful seaside towns and the brilliant sunset over the Saharan sand dunes.
A wildlife adventure with a conservation focus
On the rich savannas, explore intimate wilderness camps, discover endemic megafauna and learn about local wildlife preservation projects.
With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+
Travel through South Africa, Botswana and Zambia to take in iconic wildlife, view the world’s largest waterfall and enjoy a traditional dinner with music and dancing.
A wildlife adventure by rail
Journey through South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe, see spectacular wildlife in Kruger National Park and the Okavango Delta and marvel at the magnificent Victoria Falls.
Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College seminar
Take in the sights and sounds of the Serengeti, watch the great wildebeest migration and fall asleep in luxurious lodges after eventful days of wildlife spotting.
