Africa Collection

See the pyramids, witness the Great Wildebeest Migration, and discover the various cultural, religious, and artistic traditions of this biodiverse region.

to

Tanzania

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

View incredible wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti, during the annual great wildebeest migration.

to

Egypt

Ancient and modern Cairo and a cruise on the Nile

Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids and great cities, including sites not open to the public.

to

Tunisia

Roman ruins, seaside villages and history in the making

Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture which offers a visual feast for the eyes.

to

Morocco

An exploration from the Sahara to the sea

Take in the vibrant culture of Morocco, visiting impressive mosques, bustling bazaars, colorful seaside towns and the brilliant sunset over the Saharan sand dunes.

to

Kenya

A wildlife adventure with a conservation focus

On the rich savannas, explore intimate wilderness camps, discover endemic megafauna and learn about local wildlife preservation projects.

to

Southern Africa

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Travel through South Africa, Botswana and Zambia to take in iconic wildlife, view the world’s largest waterfall and enjoy a traditional dinner with music and dancing.

to

Southern Africa

A wildlife adventure by rail

Journey through South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe, see spectacular wildlife in Kruger National Park and the Okavango Delta and marvel at the magnificent Victoria Falls.

to

Tanzania

Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College seminar

Take in the sights and sounds of the Serengeti, watch the great wildebeest migration and fall asleep in luxurious lodges after eventful days of wildlife spotting.

