Baltic Sea
City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.
Overview
A thrilling journey through Baltic waters
Enjoy time in Helsinki before embarking the luxurious Le Champlain for a voyage brimming with history, culture, and natural beauty. Visit iconic sights in capital cities plus historic gems on smaller islands. See the well-preserved castle on Estonia’s Saaremaa Island and fairy-tale-like Visby on Sweden’s Gotland Island. We also call on Denmark’s Bornholm to take in the dramatic cliffs, windswept heathlands, and ancient forests.
Wander the medieval streets of Tallinn, delve into the legacy of Alfred Nobel in Stockholm, and soak up the Gothic and Baroque architecture in Gdansk before concluding in Copenhagen. Along the way, delight in a proverbial smörgåsbord of culinary fare: smoked fish, smørrebrød, and saffron pancakes!
DatesAugust 17–26, 2026
Duration10 days
Price
From approx. $13,995 per person
Trip size48 participants
Minimum age18 years
