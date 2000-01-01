Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A cruise through Northern Europe with iconic ports of call

Baltic Sea

City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.

Overview

A thrilling journey through Baltic waters

Enjoy time in Helsinki before embarking the luxurious Le Champlain for a voyage brimming with history, culture, and natural beauty. Visit iconic sights in capital cities plus historic gems on smaller islands. See the well-preserved castle on Estonia’s Saaremaa Island and fairy-tale-like Visby on Sweden’s Gotland Island. We also call on Denmark’s Bornholm to take in the dramatic cliffs, windswept heathlands, and ancient forests. 

Wander the medieval streets of Tallinn, delve into the legacy of Alfred Nobel in Stockholm, and soak up the Gothic and Baroque architecture in Gdansk before concluding in Copenhagen. Along the way, delight in a proverbial smörgåsbord of culinary fare: smoked fish, smørrebrød, and saffron pancakes!

Dates

August 17–26, 2026

Duration

10 days

Price

From approx. $13,995 per person

Trip size

48 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Prefer to send a note? (external link)
Subscribe to our emails