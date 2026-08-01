Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study

South America Collection

Witness ancient Incan ruins, see massive glacier fields, and encounter the vivid flora and fauna of the Galápagos Islands.

Skip past filters to trip list

Filter by

Year

Month

Experience

Duration

7 trips available.

List of trips

to

Selling fast: Amazon and Machu Picchu

Archaeological wonders and endemic wildlife

Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.

to

Selling fast: Patagonia

Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program

Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.

to

Selling fast: Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil

A luxury cruise from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro

Cruise aboard the luxury L’Austral, enjoying stops in must-see destinations along nearly 2,000 miles of South America’s dazzling coast.

to

Chile

Journey to the remote lands of Easter Island and the Atacama

Archaeology and otherworldly landscapes reign large on this exploration of Rapa Nui with its monumental moai and the Atacama’s mountains, deserts, and geysers.

to

Galápagos Family Adventure

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises, and blue footed boobies.

to

Galápagos Islands

Journey to Darwin’s classroom

Cruise in comfort through the diverse chain of volcanic islands, getting up close to wildlife found nowhere else.

to

Peru

A journey into Peru’s sacred past and vibrant present

Uncover the wonders of Peru: the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, and Lake Titicaca, where breathtaking landscapes and living history await at every turn.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
Get in touch with Travel/Study.
Subscribe to our emails for trip alerts.