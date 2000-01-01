China Family Adventure
Pandas, picking tea, and partaking in delicious local cuisine are just a few of the fascinating experiences on this memorable family journey.
Overview
An enriching experience for the whole family
A whirlwind journey through Chengdu, Dali, Xian, and Beijing, this is the chance for families to immerse themselves in the rich past and current cultures of China. This trip explores all the facets that make a country unique: the history, the traditional and modern ways of life, the cuisine, the landscapes, and the architecture.
Highlights of the journey include a couple days in Dali and an introduction to Bai culture including dumpling making (and eating!), an afternoon of learning about Bai handicrafts before creating your own tie-dye textiles, and an evening of performances and music. We also visit the Panda Research Institute in Chengdu, see the Terracotta Warriors in Xian, and have a chance to ride the toboggan down after climbing the Great Wall at Mutianyu.
DatesJune 28–July 9, 2026
Duration12 days
Price
From approx. $8,495 per person
Trip size42 participants
Minimum age6 years
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
