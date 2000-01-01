Skip to main content
Thousands of years of history, culture, and iconic sights

China Family Adventure

Pandas, picking tea, and partaking in delicious local cuisine are just a few of the fascinating experiences on this memorable family journey.

Overview

An enriching experience for the whole family

A whirlwind journey through Chengdu, Dali, Xian, and Beijing, this is the chance for families to immerse themselves in the rich past and current cultures of China. This trip explores all the facets that make a country unique: the history, the traditional and modern ways of life, the cuisine, the landscapes, and the architecture. 

Highlights of the journey include a couple days in Dali and an introduction to Bai culture including dumpling making (and eating!), an afternoon of learning about Bai handicrafts before creating your own tie-dye textiles, and an evening of performances and music. We also visit the Panda Research Institute in Chengdu, see the Terracotta Warriors in Xian, and have a chance to ride the toboggan down after climbing the Great Wall at Mutianyu.

Dates

June 28–July 9, 2026

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $8,495 per person

Trip size

42 participants

Minimum age

6 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

