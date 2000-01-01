China Family Adventure

A whirlwind journey through Chengdu, Dali, Xian, and Beijing, this is the chance for families to immerse themselves in the rich past and current cultures of China. This trip explores all the facets that make a country unique: the history, the traditional and modern ways of life, the cuisine, the landscapes, and the architecture.

Highlights of the journey include a couple days in Dali and an introduction to Bai culture including dumpling making (and eating!), an afternoon of learning about Bai handicrafts before creating your own tie-dye textiles, and an evening of performances and music. We also visit the Panda Research Institute in Chengdu, see the Terracotta Warriors in Xian, and have a chance to ride the toboggan down after climbing the Great Wall at Mutianyu.