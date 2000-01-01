Go back in time and learn from indigenous cultures that have preserved a majority of their original ways. We visit and learn from the Huli Wigmen: we witness their traditional dress, vibrant rituals, and unique wigs that signify wisdom and status. As this is a trip focused on the people who are native to this region, we also get a look at the Bainings fire dance (Linganga), a spectacular and important event viewed by very few outsiders.

Papua New Guinea played a unique role in World War II, and we study the politics and geography of this time and region. We explore Yamamoto’s bunker; the extensive 310-mile network of tunnels dug by the Japanese to protect personnel and materials; the Japanese submarine base; and the Old Niugini Club.