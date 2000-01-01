Papua New Guinea
Different from our cruises through this region, this trip hones in on the political history and deep-rooted traditions of the peoples of Papua New Guinea.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Go back in time and learn from indigenous cultures that have preserved a majority of their original ways. We visit and learn from the Huli Wigmen: we witness their traditional dress, vibrant rituals, and unique wigs that signify wisdom and status. As this is a trip focused on the people who are native to this region, we also get a look at the Bainings fire dance (Linganga), a spectacular and important event viewed by very few outsiders.
Papua New Guinea played a unique role in World War II, and we study the politics and geography of this time and region. We explore Yamamoto’s bunker; the extensive 310-mile network of tunnels dug by the Japanese to protect personnel and materials; the Japanese submarine base; and the Old Niugini Club.
DatesAugust 27–September 6, 2026
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $15,295 per person
Trip size21 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
Tim Duane
Environmental Studies, UC-Santa Cruz
A professor emeritus of environmental studies, Tim is also an attorney with more than four decades of experience in the fields of natural resources, energy, climate, land use, water, and environmental policy, planning, and law.
“Tim is highly personable, very knowledgeable in an accessible way, and has all the important information at his fingertips.”
—Victoria Waldock, MA ’06
