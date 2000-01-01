Scotland Walk

From the ruins of Macbeth’s castle to the birthplace of John Muir to the battlefield of Culloden, this trip highlights a vast range of Scottish history. We delve into the ancient history of Andrew the Apostle (patron saint of Scotland) on the rugged Fife coast, which is also the birthplace of golf. We pass the king’s home at Balmoral, and walk the Highlands with a Balmoral ranger.

In a fun and mysterious example of fact meeting fiction in this fascinating locale, we cruise along Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle in search of Nessie herself! In Edinburgh, Scotland’s hilly, historic capital, we walk over Calton Hill before enjoying a private tour of the Royal Palace of Holyrood.