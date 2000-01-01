Skip to main content
Scotland’s history from Saint Andrew to Edinburgh

Scotland Walk

Ancient and modern blend together in a land of history and fable. Our journey takes us to the beating heart of this small but mighty country.

Overview

A sojourn through the splendor of the past

From the ruins of Macbeth’s castle to the birthplace of John Muir to the battlefield of Culloden, this trip highlights a vast range of Scottish history. We delve into the ancient history of Andrew the Apostle (patron saint of Scotland) on the rugged Fife coast, which is also the birthplace of golf. We pass the king’s home at Balmoral, and walk the Highlands with a Balmoral ranger.

In a fun and mysterious example of fact meeting fiction in this fascinating locale, we cruise along Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle in search of Nessie herself! In Edinburgh, Scotland’s hilly, historic capital, we walk over Calton Hill before enjoying a private tour of the Royal Palace of Holyrood.

Dates

June 20–30, 2026

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $11,595 per person

Trip size

30 participants

Minimum age

18 years

