Scotland Walk
Ancient and modern blend together in a land of history and fable. Our journey takes us to the beating heart of this small but mighty country.
Overview
A sojourn through the splendor of the past
From the ruins of Macbeth’s castle to the birthplace of John Muir to the battlefield of Culloden, this trip highlights a vast range of Scottish history. We delve into the ancient history of Andrew the Apostle (patron saint of Scotland) on the rugged Fife coast, which is also the birthplace of golf. We pass the king’s home at Balmoral, and walk the Highlands with a Balmoral ranger.
In a fun and mysterious example of fact meeting fiction in this fascinating locale, we cruise along Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle in search of Nessie herself! In Edinburgh, Scotland’s hilly, historic capital, we walk over Calton Hill before enjoying a private tour of the Royal Palace of Holyrood.
DatesJune 20–30, 2026
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $11,595 per person
Trip size30 participants
Minimum age18 years
