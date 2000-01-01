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Polar Regions Collection

Search for wildlife among glittering icebergs and lush tundra, and discover the ethereal beauty of these northernmost regions.

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3 trips available.

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Selling fast: Finland Family Adventure

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Discover an Arctic wonderland as you travel to north of the Arctic Circle, enjoy a sleigh ride, and get the ideal view of the aurora borealis.

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Selling fast: Antarctica

Unspoiled wilderness of the Southern Ocean

An epic voyage to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the Antarctic Peninsula—an extraordinary wonderland of icebergs, seals, penguins and seabirds.

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Iceland and Greenland

A wildlife-rich exploration of two distinct Arctic islands

Cruise otherworldly seas, from the thundering waterfalls and bubbling hot springs of Iceland to the rugged fjords that carve out the coast of East Greenland.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

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