Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study

Polar Regions Collection

Search for wildlife among glittering icebergs and lush tundra, and discover the ethereal beauty of these northernmost regions.

Skip past filters to trip list

Filter by

Year

Month

Experience

Duration

1 trip available.

List of trips

to

Canada

Polar bears of Hudson Bay

Travel to the edge of the Canadian arctic, gaze at the ever-changing northern lights and discover the unique wildlife in the aptly-named polar bear capital of the world.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)