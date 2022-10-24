Skip to main content
Asia Collection

Learn about the geophysics of Everest, delve into the history of Southeast Asia, and explore the hidden gems of the largest and most populous continent.

9 trips available.

List of trips

to

Mount Everest

An ultimate adventure trek to Everest Base Camp

Trek the snow-capped Himalayas, taking in panoramic views while relaxing in mountainside villages and learning about local Sherpa traditions.

to

Selling fast: Maluku Islands and Raja Ampat

A snorkeling and diving adventure in Indonesia

Cruise aboard the privately chartered Aqua Blu to snorkel and dive among the remote Maluku Islands off the northwest coast of New Guinea and the Raja Ampat archipelago.

to

Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia

An introduction to Southeast Asia

Examine the region’s history and visit its royal palaces, glittering temples and jungle-ruined temples.

to

India

A rail journey through millennia of cultures and customs

Travel through a land woven of countless cultures, ethnicities and religions that span thousands of years.

to

Japan

A springtime sojourn through Japan’s alpine country

Attend the resplendent Aoi Matsuri Festival in Kyoto, see the best of Tokyo and venture off the beaten path by trolley, gondola and cable car into the Japan Alps.

to

Turkey

Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia

Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.

to

Japan

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Discover Japan with your family and learn about Samurai practices, see meticulously sculpted gardens and relish the artistically crafted cuisine.

to

Mekong River

A cultural odyssey through Southeast Asia

Explore ancient sites, modern cities and idyllic villages in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia with a four-night river cruise to experience life along the Mekong River.

to

Southeast Asia

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Experience the lush beauty and rich history of this region through the contrast between natural landscapes and bustling cities.

