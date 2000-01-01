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Travel/Study

Asia Collection

Learn about the geophysics of Everest, delve into the history of Southeast Asia, and explore the hidden gems of the largest and most populous continent.

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14 trips available.

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Selling fast: India

An enchanting tour of sites, spectacles, and sounds

Experience the historic, cultural, and spiritual heart of Central India including the Taj Mahal and Varanasi.

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Sold out: Bhutan

A hidden kingdom in the clouds

Take in the harmonious culture of one of the world’s most isolated countries and explore natural landscapes, sacred sites, and the dramatic Himalayas.

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Selling fast: Japan

Examining history and art alongside modern culture

Take in the beauty of Japan’s temples and gardens, experience traditional Japanese living at a contemporary ryokan, and explore contemporary art on Naoshima Island.

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Selling fast: Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia

An introduction to Southeast Asia

Examine the region’s history and visit its royal palaces, glittering temples and jungle-ruined temples.

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Philippines

Island hopping and snorkeling adventures

An immersive journey that weaves together rich cultural traditions, extraordinary underwater encounters, and meaningful historical highlights.

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Japan

Exploring Kyushu and Okinawa

Examine the history, culture, and geopolitics of Japan’s southernmost main island and far flung Okinawa. Visit remote nature preserves and active pottery villages.

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China

Dynasties of power in past and present times

Starting in Shanghai and ending in Beijing, explore a wide range of diverse places on a journey that covers the length and breadth of this expansive country.

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Turkey

Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia

Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.

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Japan Family Adventure

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Delve into ancient traditions and modern pop culture with the whole family. Learn about Samurai practices and visit meticulously sculpted gardens and serene temples.

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Mongolia

An inside look at a country steeped in tradition

Discover one of the world’s last surviving nomadic cultures, see wild takhi horses roaming the steppe, and take in the vast night sky in the Gobi Desert.

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Central Asia

Thrilling desert landscapes and modern architectural marvels

Kyrgyzstan; Kazakhstan; Tajikistan; Uzbekistan; Turkmenistan: The five “stans” each offer a unique take on this region of Asia with their distinct histories and cultures.

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India

From Mumbai to West Bengal

Delve into India’s rich history with visits to temples, mosques, and palaces. Spend six nights on the Hooghly River and join an optional extension to see the Taj Mahal.

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Japan

Examining history and art alongside modern culture

Take in the beauty of Japan’s temples and gardens, experience traditional Japanese living at a contemporary ryokan, and explore contemporary art on Naoshima Island.

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Spice Islands and Raja Ampat

An underwater adventure through Indonesia's archipelagos

Aboard the refined, innovative Aqua Blu, travelers enjoy sweeping views, clear waters, encounters with marine life, and secret lagoons amongst uncharted islands.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
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