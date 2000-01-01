Skip to main content
Heli-hikers at British Columbia's North Cariboo Glacier.
Luxury lodge-to-lodge heli-hiking in the Columbia Mountains

Canada

Travel by helicopter to reach pristine and remote wilderness areas inaccessible by trail. Explore the stunning landscapes and relax in luxury high-country lodges.

Overview

A thrilling mountain adventure

Imagine exploring an enchanted alpine realm firsthand in one of the last pristine wilderness areas of North America. Our heli-hiking adventure takes us to terrain once achievable only by the hardiest mountaineers, but now accessible to novice day hikers thanks to a team of highly skilled mountain guides and world-class helicopter pilots.

We’ll discover the grand landscapes of the Selkirk and Purcell Mountains as we walk among remote peaks, majestic glaciers, alpine lakes and wildflower-carpeted meadows. Scale Mt. Nimbus using North America’s longest via ferrata and climb the Conrad Glacier alongside spires of towering ice using the same system of fixed ladders, steel cables, and suspension bridges. It’s sure to be a natural high!

Dates

July 23–31, 2026

Duration

9 days

Price

From approx. $9,995 per person

Trip size

33 participants

Minimum age

12 years

A quality experience, top to bottom and start to finish—great leaders, wonderful fellow travelers, and a marvelous destination superbly presented.

—William Carlson, ’74 

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Flying in and out of Calgary, we spend two nights in Banff National Park before traveling to the Purcell and Selkirk Mountains for six days of incredible hiking among wildflower-carpeted meadows, icy glaciers, clear azure lakes, and alpine forests.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

A typical day

Begin with a 30-minute optional stretch session, followed by a hearty breakfast. We gather our boots, daypacks, rain gear, and a pack lunch and join our guides in preparation for the morning’s helicopter flight. Our lodges provide us with top-quality hiking equipment, including boots, rain gear, walking sticks, and daypacks. Leading each hike is a team of highly experienced, fully qualified mountaineering and wilderness guides. At altitudes of 6,000 to 9,000 feet, the terrain covers a spectrum of mountain landscapes, from wildflower-carpeted meadows to alpine forests, clear azure lakes, and icy glaciers. We split into groups of approximately 10 to 11 hikers, according to interests and fitness levels, and the day is as leisurely or as strenuous as each group decides. We return to our lodges in the late afternoon for relaxation, a hearty snack, dinner and, on most nights, an evening lecture.

“Soaring mountain views, pristine mountain lakes, impressive glaciers, and challenging hiking.”

— Gretchen Milligan, ’73, MBA ’75  

Our accommodations

We spend two nights at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel before transferring by helicopter to the CMH Bobbie Burns Lodge. Masterfully remodeled in 2019, public facilities include a games room, outdoor hot tub, and spa area with steam room and sauna. The swimming pond and babbling stream offer the perfect way to unwind after a day of adventure. 

Midway through our adventure, we’ll hike to the historic CMH Bugaboo Lodge, nestled among world-famous Bugaboo spires. The 32-room log-hewn lodge at the base of Bugaboo Glacier is enshrined as the birthplace of the heli-skiing industry and features deluxe accommodations, full-service amenities, and one of the best hot tub views on the planet. Enjoy stellar cuisine at both lodges.


CMH Bobbie Burns Lodge

Our helicopters

Safety and ecologically sensitive practices are top priorities during heli-hiking. We use Bell 212 helicopters that seat 11 passengers and are flown by pilots with extensive experience (often more than 20 years) and outstanding safety records. Landing sites have been scouted over numerous seasons and are chosen for their safety and access to beautiful areas. A comprehensive helicopter safety briefing will be held before our first flight.

Activity Level

Anyone may participate in the easier walks and strolls. To participate in the more intense hiking and climbing adventures, travelers should be able to jog a mile, walk four miles, ride a bike for eight miles, or complete a similarly strenuous workout. The via ferratas are vertical pathways featuring permanently fixed cables and metal-rung ladders, which together provide safety and make climbing easy. The via ferratas require no special skill or prior experience; if you are physically fit and can climb a ladder, you can do it.

Highly experienced, fully qualified mountaineering and wilderness guides lead our hikes, which take place at altitudes ranging from 6,000 to 9,000 feet. The terrain covers a whole spectrum of mountain landscapes, including wildflower-carpeted meadows, icy glaciers, clear azure lakes, and alpine forests. We can accommodate all levels of interest and aptitude.

