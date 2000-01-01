Canada
Travel by helicopter to reach pristine and remote wilderness areas inaccessible by trail. Explore the stunning landscapes and relax in luxury high-country lodges.
Overview
A thrilling mountain adventure
Imagine exploring an enchanted alpine realm firsthand in one of the last pristine wilderness areas of North America. Our heli-hiking adventure takes us to terrain once achievable only by the hardiest mountaineers, but now accessible to novice day hikers thanks to a team of highly skilled mountain guides and world-class helicopter pilots.
We’ll discover the grand landscapes of the Selkirk and Purcell Mountains as we walk among remote peaks, majestic glaciers, alpine lakes and wildflower-carpeted meadows. Scale Mt. Nimbus using North America’s longest via ferrata and climb the Conrad Glacier alongside spires of towering ice using the same system of fixed ladders, steel cables, and suspension bridges. It’s sure to be a natural high!
DatesJuly 23–31, 2026
Duration9 days
Price
From approx. $9,995 per person
Trip size33 participants
Minimum age12 years
“A quality experience, top to bottom and start to finish—great leaders, wonderful fellow travelers, and a marvelous destination superbly presented.”
—William Carlson, ’74
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Flying in and out of Calgary, we spend two nights in Banff National Park before traveling to the Purcell and Selkirk Mountains for six days of incredible hiking among wildflower-carpeted meadows, icy glaciers, clear azure lakes, and alpine forests.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
“Soaring mountain views, pristine mountain lakes, impressive glaciers, and challenging hiking.”
— Gretchen Milligan, ’73, MBA ’75
