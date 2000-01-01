Imagine exploring an enchanted alpine realm firsthand in one of the last pristine wilderness areas of North America. Our heli-hiking adventure takes us to terrain once achievable only by the hardiest mountaineers, but now accessible to novice day hikers thanks to a team of highly skilled mountain guides and world-class helicopter pilots.

We’ll discover the grand landscapes of the Selkirk and Purcell Mountains as we walk among remote peaks, majestic glaciers, alpine lakes and wildflower-carpeted meadows. Scale Mt. Nimbus using North America’s longest via ferrata and climb the Conrad Glacier alongside spires of towering ice using the same system of fixed ladders, steel cables, and suspension bridges. It’s sure to be a natural high!