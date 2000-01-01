Machu Picchu has been a highly sought after destination for archaeologists, anthropologists and travelers alike since Hiram Bingham first set foot there in 1911. Some 7,900 feet above sea level on the slopes of the Andes Mountains, the complex inspires mystery and wonder. Even today, scholars do not agree on its purpose or why it ended up deserted.

We’ve paired this ancient man-made wonder with a wonder of natural history, the almost impossibly verdant Amazon River Basin. Cruise the Amazon River in comfort while we explore an area that contains half of the planet’s remaining tropical forests and more plant and animal species than any place on earth.