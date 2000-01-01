Peru
Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
Machu Picchu has been a highly sought after destination for archaeologists, anthropologists and travelers alike since Hiram Bingham first set foot there in 1911. Some 7,900 feet above sea level on the slopes of the Andes Mountains, the complex inspires mystery and wonder. Even today, scholars do not agree on its purpose or why it ended up deserted.
We’ve paired this ancient man-made wonder with a wonder of natural history, the almost impossibly verdant Amazon River Basin. Cruise the Amazon River in comfort while we explore an area that contains half of the planet’s remaining tropical forests and more plant and animal species than any place on earth.
DatesAugust 30–September 12, 2026
Duration14 days
Price
From approx. $11,995 per person
Trip size30 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
“Lasting impressions: reaching the top of Huayna Picchu, learning of the amazing Inca architecture, watching the sunset over the Amazon jungle, catching a piranha, tasting Peruvian cuisine.”
—Frank Poturica, ’76
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Hike among some of Peru’s most enigmatic ruins and learn about the ancient civilizations that created them. Marvel at the Amazon River and its tributaries, which provide nutrients to the world’s largest and most biodiverse rain forest. Throughout our journey, enjoy the incredible local cuisine. We’ll also meet with local residents and enjoy a cooking lesson during a visit to Misminay.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.