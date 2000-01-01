Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
The Amazon and Machu Picchu

Peru

Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

Machu Picchu has been a highly sought after destination for archaeologists, anthropologists and travelers alike since Hiram Bingham first set foot there in 1911. Some 7,900 feet above sea level on the slopes of the Andes Mountains, the complex inspires mystery and wonder. Even today, scholars do not agree on its purpose or why it ended up deserted.

We’ve paired this ancient man-made wonder with a wonder of natural history, the almost impossibly verdant Amazon River Basin. Cruise the Amazon River in comfort while we explore an area that contains half of the planet’s remaining tropical forests and more plant and animal species than any place on earth.

Dates

August 30–September 12, 2026

Duration

14 days

Price

From approx. $11,995 per person

Trip size

30 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Lasting impressions: reaching the top of Huayna Picchu, learning of the amazing Inca architecture, watching the sunset over the Amazon jungle, catching a piranha, tasting Peruvian cuisine.

—Frank Poturica, ’76

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Hike among some of Peru’s most enigmatic ruins and learn about the ancient civilizations that created them. Marvel at the Amazon River and its tributaries, which provide nutrients to the world’s largest and most biodiverse rain forest. Throughout our journey, enjoy the incredible local cuisine. We’ll also meet with local residents and enjoy a cooking lesson during a visit to Misminay.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity level

We consider this an active program. Although some of our touring takes place from the comfort of a motorcoach or aboard small watercraft, we often have a full schedule of excursions, lectures, and special events. Excursions range from short walks to longer hikes that cover up to three miles. Our walking tours in Lima and Cusco take place on cobblestone streets, and our visits to archaeological sites require climbing uneven stairs and stairs without handrails. In the Amazon, we may have the option to go biking, kayaking, and/or swimming.

Cusco and Machu Picchu are at altitudes ranging from 7,900 to 11,200 feet above sea level. While we can expect cool and pleasant temperatures in Cusco and the Sacred Valley, conditions may be windy or rainy at times. Travelers should be prepared for hot and humid weather in the Amazon, where the temperature averages around 98 degrees.

About our ship

The custom-built Aria Amazon was launched in 2011 and was designed by Peruvian architect, Jordi Puig. The 16-cabin ship has a luxurious feel with spacious cabins and common areas while retaining an intimate atmosphere. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide unparalleled views of the river. All cabins feature en suite facilities, sitting areas, and individually controlled thermostats. The ship features a Jacuzzi, exercise room, observation deck, and small boutique. The dining room has been decorated with Peruvian art, and the menu was created by award-winning executive chef, Pedro Miguel Schiaffino.

