A region shaped by invasions, presidents, and kings

Normandy Walk

Explore one of France’s most historic regions, and stay in luxury châteaux. Fine cuisine, serene landscapes, and politically pivotal sites await.

Overview

Enlightening explorations of a vibrant region

Normandy is a lovely and historically significant destination, and we travel to sites both familiar and unexpected. Even our five-star accommodations provide opportunities for learning, as we step back in time and experience castle life at the Château d’Audrieu and walk in the footsteps of Monet at La Ferme Saint Siméon in the lovely Honfleur. 

Highlights abound on our journey. Guided by an expert on the topic, we explore the landing beaches of D-Day. We also spend a day in breathtaking Mont Saint-Michel, Normandy’s most famous and most visited site. In a lesser-known region of Normandy, the Suisse Normande, we walk the dramatic ridges overlooking the Orne River before continuing to Cabourg where we stay in Marcel Proust's summer hideaway.

Dates

September 1–9, 2026

Duration

9 days

Price

From approx. $9,995 per person

Trip size

30 participants

Minimum age

18 years

