Normandy Walk

Normandy is a lovely and historically significant destination, and we travel to sites both familiar and unexpected. Even our five-star accommodations provide opportunities for learning, as we step back in time and experience castle life at the Château d’Audrieu and walk in the footsteps of Monet at La Ferme Saint Siméon in the lovely Honfleur.

Highlights abound on our journey. Guided by an expert on the topic, we explore the landing beaches of D-Day. We also spend a day in breathtaking Mont Saint-Michel, Normandy’s most famous and most visited site. In a lesser-known region of Normandy, the Suisse Normande, we walk the dramatic ridges overlooking the Orne River before continuing to Cabourg where we stay in Marcel Proust's summer hideaway.