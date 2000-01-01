Italy Family Adventure
Explore the history, culture, and architecture of Italy. Travel in style: enjoy well-appointed accommodations and carefully selected tours and culinary experiences.
An enriching experience for the whole family
This joy-filled tour of Italy is truly the perfect blend of education and adventure. With gelato for the kids and Barolo for the grown-ups, this trip has an ideal mix of classic sites and slow travel experiences to enjoy together. You'll be fueled with homemade Italian cuisine through classes in pizza, pasta, and Pecorino-making!
Additional family-friendly highlights include learning to fight like a gladiator, playing bocce nightly in our medieval hamlet, and swimming under the glorious Tuscan sun. Young Explorer Leaders enliven museum visits and introduce young travelers to important figures of the Renaissance like Brunelleschi, Michelangelo, and the Medici family.
DatesJune 21–29, 2026
Duration9 days
From approx. $9,995 per person
Trip size38 participants
Minimum age6 years
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
