Italy Family Adventure

This joy-filled tour of Italy is truly the perfect blend of education and adventure. With gelato for the kids and Barolo for the grown-ups, this trip has an ideal mix of classic sites and slow travel experiences to enjoy together. You'll be fueled with homemade Italian cuisine through classes in pizza, pasta, and Pecorino-making!

Additional family-friendly highlights include learning to fight like a gladiator, playing bocce nightly in our medieval hamlet, and swimming under the glorious Tuscan sun. Young Explorer Leaders enliven museum visits and introduce young travelers to important figures of the Renaissance like Brunelleschi, Michelangelo, and the Medici family.