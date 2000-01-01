Skip to main content
Education and fun in Rome, Florence, and Tuscany

Italy Family Adventure

Explore the history, culture, and architecture of Italy. Travel in style: enjoy well-appointed accommodations and carefully selected tours and culinary experiences.

Overview

An enriching experience for the whole family

This joy-filled tour of Italy is truly the perfect blend of education and adventure. With gelato for the kids and Barolo for the grown-ups, this trip has an ideal mix of classic sites and slow travel experiences to enjoy together. You'll be fueled with homemade Italian cuisine through classes in pizza, pasta, and Pecorino-making!

Additional family-friendly highlights include learning to fight like a gladiator, playing bocce nightly in our medieval hamlet, and swimming under the glorious Tuscan sun. Young Explorer Leaders enliven museum visits and introduce young travelers to important figures of the Renaissance like Brunelleschi, Michelangelo, and the Medici family.

Dates

June 21–29, 2026

Duration

9 days

Price

From approx. $9,995 per person

Trip size

38 participants

Minimum age

6 years

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

