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Nature & Wildlife Collection

See stunning vistas and spectacular wildlife with experienced trip leaders, and immerse yourself in the rich biodiversity of our shared planet.

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13 trips available.

List of trips

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Selling fast: Amazon and Machu Picchu

Archaeological wonders and endemic wildlife

Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.

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Selling fast: Patagonia

Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program

Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.

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New Zealand

Walking the South Island's great tracks

Explore one of the most pristine places in the world with its glaciated peaks and cobalt-blue fjords framed by thick rainforests.

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New Zealand by Air

Exploring the North and South Islands by private aircraft

Learn about Māori history and culture and survey incredible natural wonders, from verdant meadows to mist-shrouded fjords, with unique local experiences at each stop.

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Selling fast: Antarctica

Unspoiled wilderness of the Southern Ocean

An epic voyage to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the Antarctic Peninsula—an extraordinary wonderland of icebergs, seals, penguins and seabirds.

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California’s Desert Parks

The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes

Experience the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla National Monument, and Anza-Borrego State Park.

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Mount Kilimanjaro

Summit the roof of Africa

Realize one of the planet’s most rewarding achievements, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.

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South Africa Family Adventure

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 7+

From penguins in Cape Town to rhinos in Sabi Sands, this family-friendly journey explores pristine reserves, conservation efforts, and South Africa’s complicated history.

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Iceland and Greenland

A wildlife-rich exploration of two distinct Arctic islands

Cruise otherworldly seas, from the thundering waterfalls and bubbling hot springs of Iceland to the rugged fjords that carve out the coast of East Greenland.

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Tonga

Swimming with majestic humpback whales

Off the path of cruise lines, this South Pacific archipelago of more than 170 islands is awash with marine-rich waters, coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.

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Galápagos Family Adventure

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises, and blue footed boobies.

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Galápagos Islands

Journey to Darwin’s classroom

Cruise in comfort through the diverse chain of volcanic islands, getting up close to wildlife found nowhere else.

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Spice Islands and Raja Ampat

An underwater adventure through Indonesia's archipelagos

Aboard the refined, innovative Aqua Blu, travelers enjoy sweeping views, clear waters, encounters with marine life, and secret lagoons amongst uncharted islands.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
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