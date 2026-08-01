Nature & Wildlife Collection

Selling fast: Amazon and Machu Picchu
Archaeological wonders and endemic wildlife
Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.
See stunning vistas and spectacular wildlife with experienced trip leaders, and immerse yourself in the rich biodiversity of our shared planet.
Archaeological wonders and endemic wildlife
Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.
Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program
Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.
Walking the South Island's great tracks
Explore one of the most pristine places in the world with its glaciated peaks and cobalt-blue fjords framed by thick rainforests.
Exploring the North and South Islands by private aircraft
Learn about Māori history and culture and survey incredible natural wonders, from verdant meadows to mist-shrouded fjords, with unique local experiences at each stop.
Unspoiled wilderness of the Southern Ocean
An epic voyage to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the Antarctic Peninsula—an extraordinary wonderland of icebergs, seals, penguins and seabirds.
The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes
Experience the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla National Monument, and Anza-Borrego State Park.
Summit the roof of Africa
Realize one of the planet’s most rewarding achievements, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.
With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 7+
From penguins in Cape Town to rhinos in Sabi Sands, this family-friendly journey explores pristine reserves, conservation efforts, and South Africa’s complicated history.
A wildlife-rich exploration of two distinct Arctic islands
Cruise otherworldly seas, from the thundering waterfalls and bubbling hot springs of Iceland to the rugged fjords that carve out the coast of East Greenland.
Swimming with majestic humpback whales
Off the path of cruise lines, this South Pacific archipelago of more than 170 islands is awash with marine-rich waters, coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.
With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+
Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises, and blue footed boobies.
Journey to Darwin’s classroom
Cruise in comfort through the diverse chain of volcanic islands, getting up close to wildlife found nowhere else.
An underwater adventure through Indonesia's archipelagos
Aboard the refined, innovative Aqua Blu, travelers enjoy sweeping views, clear waters, encounters with marine life, and secret lagoons amongst uncharted islands.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.