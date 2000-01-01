Southern Africa, like all of Africa, is a land of tremendous contrast, as evidenced by its various ecosystems, wildlife and cultures. From the windswept coastline of South Africa’s Cape Peninsula to the majesty of Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls and from the bushveld subtropical woodland to the open expanses of private game reserves and national parks teeming with animals, every corner reveals an amazing tale of survival and triumph on the continent that is home to the origins of human history itself.

With this combination of game drives and a look back at South Africa’s turbulent past and the end of apartheid, you’re sure to experience the exploration of a lifetime!