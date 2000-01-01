Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Wildlife and wonders in South Africa, Botswana, and Zambia

Southern Africa

Explore history and culture in Cape Town and Johannesburg, see spectacular wildlife in Kruger National Park and the Okavango Delta and marvel at wondrous Victoria Falls.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Southern Africa, like all of Africa, is a land of tremendous contrast, as evidenced by its various ecosystems, wildlife and cultures. From the windswept coastline of South Africa’s Cape Peninsula to the majesty of Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls and from the bushveld subtropical woodland to the open expanses of private game reserves and national parks teeming with animals, every corner reveals an amazing tale of survival and triumph on the continent that is home to the origins of human history itself.

With this combination of game drives and a look back at South Africa’s turbulent past and the end of apartheid, you’re sure to experience the exploration of a lifetime!

Dates

July 5–16, 2026

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $21,995 per person

Trip size

18 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

The program was at the very top of ‘top notch!’ Every single detail was clearly thought-through and was also exceptionally well-executed!

—Marlen McKinney, ’89

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Fly from Cape Town to Botswana’s Okavango Delta, visit the incomparable Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, and fly to South Africa’s private Sabi Sands Game Reserve.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Getting Around

Although we use a private coach in and around Cape Town, once we depart South Africa’s legislative capital it’s mostly about small planes, open-air four-wheel-drive vehicles and safari boats. Flight times range from 1.5 to 2.5 hours and both land and water safaris last several hours at a time. Roads in the parks are unpaved, so rides will be dusty and bumpy. Due to aircraft specifications and safety requirements of the small planes on our itinerary, luggage and weight limits are strictly enforced, and only soft bags are permissible—bags with wheels and/or rigid frames cannot be accommodated.

About Our Safari Camps

At our Safari Camps in the Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana and at Sabi Sabi Game Reserve in South Africa we stay in spacious, luxury accommodations. Each individual tent or lodge has its own private en suite shower, sink, and toilet facilities. The lodges in the Okavango Delta have internet access only via a single public computer. Sabi Sabi has WiFi in the rooms.

Activity Level

This program is physically demanding. Participants must be able to climb in and out of safari vehicles and boats, as well as withstand rough driving conditions. At airports, travelers will be required to carry their own luggage. Animals are most active at sunrise and sunset so safaris begin very early in the morning, with time to rest in the afternoon before heading out again in the early evening. Transit days likewise require very early starts.

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails