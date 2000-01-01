Southern Africa
Explore history and culture in Cape Town and Johannesburg, see spectacular wildlife in Kruger National Park and the Okavango Delta and marvel at wondrous Victoria Falls.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Southern Africa, like all of Africa, is a land of tremendous contrast, as evidenced by its various ecosystems, wildlife and cultures. From the windswept coastline of South Africa’s Cape Peninsula to the majesty of Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls and from the bushveld subtropical woodland to the open expanses of private game reserves and national parks teeming with animals, every corner reveals an amazing tale of survival and triumph on the continent that is home to the origins of human history itself.
With this combination of game drives and a look back at South Africa’s turbulent past and the end of apartheid, you’re sure to experience the exploration of a lifetime!
DatesJuly 5–16, 2026
Duration12 days
Price
From approx. $21,995 per person
Trip size18 participants
Minimum age18 years
“The program was at the very top of ‘top notch!’ Every single detail was clearly thought-through and was also exceptionally well-executed!”
—Marlen McKinney, ’89
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Fly from Cape Town to Botswana’s Okavango Delta, visit the incomparable Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, and fly to South Africa’s private Sabi Sands Game Reserve.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
