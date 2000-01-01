Skip to main content
Exploring the North and South Islands by private aircraft

New Zealand by Air

Learn about Māori history and culture and survey incredible natural wonders, from verdant meadows to mist-shrouded fjords, with unique local experiences at each stop.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

For those who have done it before, traveling the length of New Zealand’s North and South Islands remains one of the most memorable trips of their travel career because of the many wonders of this stunning, spectacular country: its snowy alpine peaks, shimmering glaciers, steaming thermal pools, unusual plants and animals, lush rain forests and cosmopolitan cities.

We’ve arranged a full array of local experiences that will show you a New Zealand few travelers see, from privately guided tours of specially curated venues to winery tastings and discussions with regional experts. Bypass long drives flying aboard our private SAAB 340 to maximize our time exploring.

Dates

January 5–15, 2027

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $16,795 per person

Trip size

24 participants

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Revel in cosmopolitan cities, Māori history and culture, and stunning natural wonders as we explore New Zealand’s North and South Islands. Fly from Auckland down to Queenstown on our privately chartered SAAB 340, maximizing our time in each locale. We also take a privately chartered boat around Milford Sound and explore Fiordland National Park by helicopter.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Getting Around

We use a variety of modes of transportation during our time in New Zealand; however, all of our long distances are covered by our private SAAB340 turboprop. Flying by private aircraft is safe, comfortable, and convenient. Our aircraft can land at almost every airport in New Zealand, and we have ground support that keeps waiting time at an absolute minimum. Our SAAB 340 turboprop is renowned for its performance and reliability. Pressurized and climate controlled, the SAAB 340 is crewed by two pilots, and a professionally trained flight attendant will provide personalized in-flight service.

We also fly by helicopter (Airbus B2 or B3E Squirrel) to explore Milford Sound, taking in panoramic views of the spectacular scenery in comfort. This aircraft is highly regarded for its versatility and high performance in a variety of conditions. Two days involve boat rides on fairly flat, calm water. A third day offers an optional high-speed jetboat ride through a canyon.

“The whole trip was very thoughtfully put together. It was only possible to see as much of the country as we did by having a private plane.”

— Marv Pollack, MBA ’77

Activity Level

We consider this program to be moderately active. There are several early-morning departures and frequent city/hotel changes (approximately every other day) in order to maximize our time in New Zealand. Over the course of each day, travelers should expect to cover one to three miles, walking on sometimes uneven, hilly terrain. Tours may involve long periods of standing. Our hotel in Queenstown is located up a short, somewhat steep hill, which participants must navigate in order to get into town by foot. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health.

