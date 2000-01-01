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Swimming with majestic humpback whales

Tonga

Off the path of cruise lines, this South Pacific archipelago of more than 170 islands is awash with marine-rich waters, coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Tonga is one of the few places in the world where one can swim with whales. Every year, hundreds of female humpback whales journey from the frigid waters of Antarctica to shelter in the tropical reef-protected waters and give birth to their young. The waters are also a delight for snorkelers, rife with coral reefs and brilliant fish. On land, we’ll stroll through a vast botanical garden brimming with exotic native flowers and trees.

The last Polynesian monarchy, Tonga has never been colonized, leaving Tongan traditions and culture intact. Learn about ancient handicrafts, such as mat weaving and wood carving, and meet with local residents. This adventure is not your ordinary South Pacific vacation!

Dates

July 21–28, 2027

Duration

8 days

Price

From approx. $10,495 per person

Trip size

15 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

With Vava’u as our homebase, snorkel among coral reefs awash with brightly hued fish and open-water swim with southern humpback whales and their calves. Take in the white sand beaches and verdant hills that shelter rare plants and native birds. Throughout our visit, we meet with Tongans who share their cultural traditions and discuss life in this kingdom that is home to more than 170 islands.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

About our Accommodations

Tongan Beach Resort has single and double kayaks available for guests’ use. Between taking a dip and snorkeling, travelers can sit back and enjoy the resort’s sun loungers, dotted along the water’s edge.

We have traveled around the world to see and do so many amazing things. I can say unreservedly that being in the water so close to these gentle giants and to not only hear but feel my body reverberate with whale song will be impossible to top.”

—Leif Gregory

Activity Level

We consider this to be a moderately strenuous program. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health. All participants must be able to swim unassisted in open water as a group following the guide’s instructions. Boarding the excursion vessel from land, one steps aboard from a shoreside dock; when boarding from the water, one must climb into the boat using a ladder without assistance. Boat rides may be bumpy and jarring at times as the prevailing southeast trade winds occur this time of year. One must be comfortable being on a boat for a day’s excursion in search of humpback whales. During land excursions you must be able to walk moderate distances unaided along sandy beaches and sometimes over rough terrain, including uneven and sandy trails.

Activities include swimming in open water, snorkeling, intertidal exploration, beachcombing, water cave exploration, kayaking, whale watching, exploring by motorized boat, walking through forests, and cultural activities. July/August is considered winter, which tends to be a dry, cool time of year. Temperatures should be relatively pleasant, with daytime highs in the 70s F and cooler nighttime temperatures in the low 60s. We could experience the occasional Antarctic-driven cold front combined with trade winds and need to be prepared for cooler temperatures while whale watching.

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