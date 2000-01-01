Activity Level

We consider this to be a moderately strenuous program. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health. All participants must be able to swim unassisted in open water as a group following the guide’s instructions. Boarding the excursion vessel from land, one steps aboard from a shoreside dock; when boarding from the water, one must climb into the boat using a ladder without assistance. Boat rides may be bumpy and jarring at times as the prevailing southeast trade winds occur this time of year. One must be comfortable being on a boat for a day’s excursion in search of humpback whales. During land excursions you must be able to walk moderate distances unaided along sandy beaches and sometimes over rough terrain, including uneven and sandy trails.

Activities include swimming in open water, snorkeling, intertidal exploration, beachcombing, water cave exploration, kayaking, whale watching, exploring by motorized boat, walking through forests, and cultural activities. July/August is considered winter, which tends to be a dry, cool time of year. Temperatures should be relatively pleasant, with daytime highs in the 70s F and cooler nighttime temperatures in the low 60s. We could experience the occasional Antarctic-driven cold front combined with trade winds and need to be prepared for cooler temperatures while whale watching.