Tonga
Off the path of cruise lines, this South Pacific archipelago of more than 170 islands is awash with marine-rich waters, coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Tonga is one of the few places in the world where one can swim with whales. Every year, hundreds of female humpback whales journey from the frigid waters of Antarctica to shelter in the tropical reef-protected waters and give birth to their young. The waters are also a delight for snorkelers, rife with coral reefs and brilliant fish. On land, we’ll stroll through a vast botanical garden brimming with exotic native flowers and trees.
The last Polynesian monarchy, Tonga has never been colonized, leaving Tongan traditions and culture intact. Learn about ancient handicrafts, such as mat weaving and wood carving, and meet with local residents. This adventure is not your ordinary South Pacific vacation!
DatesJuly 21–28, 2027
Duration8 days
Price
From approx. $10,495 per person
Trip size15 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
With Vava’u as our homebase, snorkel among coral reefs awash with brightly hued fish and open-water swim with southern humpback whales and their calves. Take in the white sand beaches and verdant hills that shelter rare plants and native birds. Throughout our visit, we meet with Tongans who share their cultural traditions and discuss life in this kingdom that is home to more than 170 islands.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
“We have traveled around the world to see and do so many amazing things. I can say unreservedly that being in the water so close to these gentle giants and to not only hear but feel my body reverberate with whale song will be impossible to top.”
—Leif Gregory