Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Hiking travel nature hikers in New Zealand mountains. Couple people walking on Sealy Tarns hike trail route with Mount Cook landscape.
Explore nature’s premier wonderland

New Zealand Walk

Explore one of the most pristine places in the world with its glaciated peaks and cobalt-blue fjords framed by thick rainforests.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Few places on earth can take one’s breath away—day after day—like New Zealand. And few trips there combine the country’s famous walking tracks with a study of its spectacular terrain as masterfully as this one does. Delve into the natural and environmental histories of Aotearoa. 

Walk through stunning landscapes marked by rugged mountain peaks, sparkling sounds, dense rain forests and pristine coastlines. We’ll cover segments of six of the South Island’s greatest walking tracks, including the Milford Track and the Queen Charlotte Track. Grab those hiking boots and come “tracking” with us!

Dates

November 4–14, 2026

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $13,995 per person

Trip size

26 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

A great adventure amidst beautiful scenery with a fun group of people. The excellent guides taught me lots about New Zealand, and the organization of accommodations, meals, and transit was flawless.

—Debbie Whitson, MA ’88

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

New Zealand is a walker’s paradise. Delve into the natural and environmental histories of Aotearoa as we walk through stunning landscapes marked by rugged mountain peaks, sparkling sounds, dense rain forests and pristine coastlines. Walking alongside a Stanford scholar and expert guides, these incredible landscapes are brought to life with stories of natural and human history. Our accommodations are perfectly situated for making the most of exploring the great outdoors.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity Level

With its primary focus on walking, this trip should be considered only by people for whom being in nature and hiking in this spectacular part of the world are the main goals. Our walks are led by experienced hiking guides and range from 6–11 miles in a day, with 4–6 hours on the trails over rough and varied terrain, which require navigating rocky paths without the assistance of tour staff. Participants should plan to walk with the group for the entirety of the day and be prepared for long ascents and descents that may last from 1–1.5 hours on some days, with a maximum of 2,400 feet of elevation gain/loss in any one day. Please note that several of the daily excursions might be described by some participants as hikes rather than walks. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health.

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails