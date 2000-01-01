New Zealand Walk
Explore one of the most pristine places in the world with its glaciated peaks and cobalt-blue fjords framed by thick rainforests.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Few places on earth can take one’s breath away—day after day—like New Zealand. And few trips there combine the country’s famous walking tracks with a study of its spectacular terrain as masterfully as this one does. Delve into the natural and environmental histories of Aotearoa.
Walk through stunning landscapes marked by rugged mountain peaks, sparkling sounds, dense rain forests and pristine coastlines. We’ll cover segments of six of the South Island’s greatest walking tracks, including the Milford Track and the Queen Charlotte Track. Grab those hiking boots and come “tracking” with us!
DatesNovember 4–14, 2026
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $13,995 per person
Trip size26 participants
Minimum age18 years
“A great adventure amidst beautiful scenery with a fun group of people. The excellent guides taught me lots about New Zealand, and the organization of accommodations, meals, and transit was flawless.”
—Debbie Whitson, MA ’88
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
New Zealand is a walker’s paradise. Delve into the natural and environmental histories of Aotearoa as we walk through stunning landscapes marked by rugged mountain peaks, sparkling sounds, dense rain forests and pristine coastlines. Walking alongside a Stanford scholar and expert guides, these incredible landscapes are brought to life with stories of natural and human history. Our accommodations are perfectly situated for making the most of exploring the great outdoors.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
