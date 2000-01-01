New Zealand Walk

Few places on earth can take one’s breath away—day after day—like New Zealand. And few trips there combine the country’s famous walking tracks with a study of its spectacular terrain as masterfully as this one does. Delve into the natural and environmental histories of Aotearoa.

Walk through stunning landscapes marked by rugged mountain peaks, sparkling sounds, dense rain forests and pristine coastlines. We’ll cover segments of six of the South Island’s greatest walking tracks, including the Milford Track and the Queen Charlotte Track. Grab those hiking boots and come “tracking” with us!