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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

45th Reunion Committee

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Many thanks to the Class of 1981 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs
Sherilyn Gilbert Anderson
Sue Coleman Bennett
Augusto Failde

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Vance Mason
Perry Vasquez

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Eric Ohlund
Jeff Pinsker
Christiana Smith Shi

Class Party Co-Chairs
Michael DiMartino
Michael Militello
Doug Ogden

Reunion Correspondent
Kathy Kemby O'Brien

Volunteer Committee

Karen Bloom
Joanne vanErp Montague
Patricia Sullivan