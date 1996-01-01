45th Reunion Committee
Many thanks to the Class of 1981 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.
Leadership Committee
Reunion Co-Chairs
Sherilyn Gilbert Anderson
Sue Coleman Bennett
Augusto Failde
Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Vance Mason
Perry Vasquez
Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Eric Ohlund
Jeff Pinsker
Christiana Smith Shi
Class Party Co-Chairs
Michael DiMartino
Michael Militello
Doug Ogden
Reunion Correspondent
Kathy Kemby O'Brien
Volunteer Committee
Karen Bloom
Joanne vanErp Montague
Patricia Sullivan