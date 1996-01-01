45th Reunion Committee

Many thanks to the Class of 1981 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs

Sherilyn Gilbert Anderson

Sue Coleman Bennett

Augusto Failde

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs

Vance Mason

Perry Vasquez

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs

Eric Ohlund

Jeff Pinsker

Christiana Smith Shi

Class Party Co-Chairs

Michael DiMartino

Michael Militello

Doug Ogden

Reunion Correspondent

Kathy Kemby O'Brien

Volunteer Committee

Karen Bloom

Joanne vanErp Montague

Patricia Sullivan