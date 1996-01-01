30th Reunion Committee

Many thanks to the Class of 1996 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs

Jennifer Glueck Bezoza

Adam Miller

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs

Archana Dhawan

Mona Tekchandani

Daniel Tjioe

Class Panel Co-Chairs

Lester Dorman

Mailee Ferguson Walker

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs

Melissa Bethel

Lisa Dawe

Social Media Co-Chairs

Lisa Falkson

Kathy Lipscomb Strahs

Reunion Correspondents

Lucas Mast

Courtney Angle Rodgers

Janki Bhuva Shah

Volunteer Committee

Lisa Falkson

Teresa Hu

Eva Kim

Beth Mangini

Yvonne Jones Young