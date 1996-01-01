30th Reunion Committee
Many thanks to the Class of 1996 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.
Leadership Committee
Reunion Co-Chairs
Jennifer Glueck Bezoza
Adam Miller
Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Archana Dhawan
Mona Tekchandani
Daniel Tjioe
Class Panel Co-Chairs
Lester Dorman
Mailee Ferguson Walker
Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Melissa Bethel
Lisa Dawe
Social Media Co-Chairs
Lisa Falkson
Kathy Lipscomb Strahs
Reunion Correspondents
Lucas Mast
Courtney Angle Rodgers
Janki Bhuva Shah
Volunteer Committee
Lisa Falkson
Teresa Hu
Eva Kim
Beth Mangini
Yvonne Jones Young