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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

30th Reunion Committee

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Many thanks to the Class of 1996 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs
Jennifer Glueck Bezoza
Adam Miller

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Archana Dhawan
Mona Tekchandani
Daniel Tjioe

Class Panel Co-Chairs
Lester Dorman
Mailee Ferguson Walker

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Melissa Bethel
Lisa Dawe

Social Media Co-Chairs
Lisa Falkson
Kathy Lipscomb Strahs

Reunion Correspondents
Lucas Mast
Courtney Angle Rodgers
Janki Bhuva Shah

Volunteer Committee

Lisa Falkson
Teresa Hu
Eva Kim
Beth Mangini
Yvonne Jones Young