55th Reunion

Thursday, October 15

Look Who’s Here from ’71!

1:00–2:30 p.m.

After you check in at the Alumni Center, you’ll want to head to our Class of ’71 Headquarters at the SIEPR Courtyard for our first gathering to find classmates who have arrived for Reunion Homecoming Weekend! At this kick-off event, you can enjoy an array of vintage snacks while reconnecting with classmates and starting great conversations that will continue throughout the weekend.

Reunion Homecoming Volunteer Reception

5:00–6:00 p.m.

Calling all 2026 Reunion Homecoming volunteers! You are cordially invited to join your fellow VIP volunteers at this appreciation reception in your honor. Thank you for making Reunion Homecoming a success.

Dinner on the Quad

6:00–9:30 p.m.

Join us for a captivating evening under the stars, where Stanford alumni of all generations gather in the Quad, filling the air with laughter and the joyous clink of glasses. Your unforgettable night begins with delightful cocktails in Memorial Court, setting the stage for a beautifully curated dinner.

Friday, October 16

Class of ’71 Lunch

11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

After an action-packed morning, it’s time to pull up a chair and relax. Join your classmates and share a meal together while catching up after years away. Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch and keep the conversation flowing!

7 from ’71: Pursuits & Passions

1:15–2:45 p.m.

Join your fellow ’70ers for short, extraordinary classmate stories presented in the first-ever talk-style class program. Hear highlights of societal contributions, creative endeavors, passion projects, life challenges, memorable experiences, and entertaining adventures from the Class of ’71.

Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame

4:00–6:00 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Stanford’s leaders at the annual induction ceremony of the Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership (CECL) Alumni Hall of Fame, formerly the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame. Each year, the campus community centers honor alumni for their exceptional service to their respective centers, the university, and society at large. Recently expanded to include alumni from additional centers, the CECL Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to our community and beyond.

Class of ’71 55th Reunion Party

6:30–9:30 p.m.

Computing and Data Science (CoDa) Building, 4th floor, Simonyi Conference Center

55 Years Later…and Still Marvelous! Celebrate an unforgettable evening with the Class of ’71 at Stanford’s striking new Computer & Data Sciences (CoDa) building, just across from Math Corner. Raise a glass during a scenic balcony reception, then enjoy a delicious dinner prepared by one of San Francisco’s premier caterers. Spend the evening renewing lifelong friendships, sharing the stories that only classmates can appreciate, and meeting fellow alumni you may have missed the first time around. Whether you pick up right where you left off or make brand-new connections, this promises to be a night filled with laughter, memories, and plenty of Cardinal spirit. Come celebrate 55 remarkable years together!

Saturday, October 17

Homecoming Hangout

11:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Swing by this lively gathering featuring music, a kids’ activity area, campus partner tables, and plenty of opportunities to reconnect with fellow alums. Grab a bite or a bevie from CoHo at the Alumni Center, then head to the backyard and enjoy the festivities at your own pace.

Class of ’71 Tailgate

1:00–3:30 p.m.

Find that special group of friends you most want to see from your days on the Farm and get ready to cheer on the Cardinal. Enjoy all-you-can-eat tailgate fare, beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and mocktails. Join the fun and festivities with your classmates. It’s All Right Now!

Stanford vs. Elon Football Game

4:30 p.m.

Sit with your classmates to watch the Stanford vs. Elon University football game. While in the stadium, rally with fellow alumni at the Reunion Zone, located at The Archway above the north endzone—a relaxed place for Reunion Homecoming attendees and their guests to reconnect, snap a photo, and get into the game-day spirit.

If you require accessible seating or have any questions, please call (800)-STANFORD or email athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Sunday, October 18

Farewell Brunch

Before you depart, socialize one last time with fellow alumni over a goodbye lunch.