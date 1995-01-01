Reunion Shuttles

Complimentary shuttles can take you from the bus loading zone on Lasuen Street to the Registration Headquarters at Ford Center.

(G) Green Line

Grove Parking Lots (Lasuen Street Bus Loading Zone)–Ford Center–Alumni Center loop

(B) Blue Line

Grove Parking Lots (Lasuen Street Bus Loading Zone)–Dinner on the Quad loop

(S) Sheraton Line

Sheraton/Westin–Dinner on the Quad loop

Marguerite Shuttles

The Marguerite shuttle service is available from the Palo Alto and Redwood City Transit Centers. It travels to and around Stanford, Stanford Redwood City, and Stanford Research Park, Monday through Friday all year (except university holidays). Check their page for a complete list of shuttle lines, route maps, and schedules . All Marguerite buses are wheelchair accessible and equipped with a bike rack.