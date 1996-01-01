Campus Amenities

Step 1: For an efficient check-in process, attendees should create a new user account before their arrival by visiting recwell.stanford.edu. Click “Sign In” and at the bottom of the pop-up, click “Sign Up”. If a new user account is not created beforehand, one must be created with the front desk staff at the time of arrival.

Step 2: Attendees must present their alumni reunion badge to the facility front desk staff to qualify for the promo code used to purchase the complimentary day pass. If a name tag badge is not presented, they will be asked to pick up their badge first before returning to our facilities.

Attendees should also be ready to present some form of identification if a user account was not created in advance.

Step 3: Once they are on campus with their reunion badge in hand, alums can visit Athletics facilities to have the promo code applied to the purchase of their day pass.

Promo code limits apply, one per user per day during Reunion Homecoming. More information regarding Athletics facilities and hours of operation can be found here.

Step 4 (Optional): After creating their accounts and applying the promo code for the passes, Athletics staff can help alums download the mobile Stanford RecWell App, which can be used to scan into Athletics facilities.