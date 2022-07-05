Campus Amenities

Skip to main content
Wi-Fi Access

Wi-Fi access to the university’s online resources is widely available across campus, including all academic and administrative buildings.

Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center

Visit your home away from home on the Stanford campus. Conveniently located on the corner of Campus and Galvez St., ‘Fran’ offers a variety of spaces and services to make your visit comfortable and productive.

Gym/Recreation Facilities

Many campus athletic facilities are available for alums during Reunion Homecoming, including the pools and athletic center recreation areas. Alumni should download the RecWell PDF document (PDF) and follow the steps outlined to create a RecWell user account. When alumni visit a recreation center, there will be a choice between a one-day or weekend reunion athletics facility access pass.

Dining on Campus

Stanford Dining prides itself on providing high-quality and nutritious cuisine to meet the diverse Stanford community’s wide variety of dietary needs.

Explore Campus

Explore the Stanford campus in person and online with self-guided tours and virtual experiences.

