Campus Amenities
Enjoy access to Stanford’s campus amenities, including fitness centers, libraries, dining halls, and free Wi-Fi throughout Reunion Homecoming weekend.
Wi-Fi Access
Wi-Fi access to the university’s online resources is widely available across campus, including all academic and administrative buildings.
Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
Visit your home away from home on the Stanford campus. Conveniently located on the corner of Campus Dr. and Galvez St., ‘Fran’ offers a variety of spaces and services to make your visit comfortable and productive.
Thursday
8:00 a.m.—7:00 p.m.
Friday
7:30 a.m.—7:00 p.m.
Saturday
7:30 a.m.—7:00 p.m.
Sunday
8:30 a.m.—1:00 p.m.
Nursing Rooms/Baby Changing Stations
Available at the Arrillaga Alumni Center. Baby-changing stations are provided in both men's and women’s bathrooms.
Gym/Recreation Facilities
Step 1: For an efficient check-in process, attendees should create a new user account before their arrival by visiting recwell.stanford.edu. Click “Sign In” and at the bottom of the pop-up, click “Sign Up”. If a new user account is not created beforehand, one must be created with the front desk staff at the time of arrival.
Step 2: Attendees must present their alumni reunion badge to the facility front desk staff to qualify for the promo code used to purchase the complimentary day pass. If a name tag badge is not presented, they will be asked to pick up their badge first before returning to our facilities.
Attendees should also be ready to present some form of identification if a user account was not created in advance.
Step 3: Once they are on campus with their reunion badge in hand, alums can visit Athletics facilities to have the promo code applied to the purchase of their day pass.
Promo code limits apply, one per user per day during Reunion Homecoming. More information regarding Athletics facilities and hours of operation can be found here.
Step 4 (Optional): After creating their accounts and applying the promo code for the passes, Athletics staff can help alums download the mobile Stanford RecWell App, which can be used to scan into Athletics facilities.
Dining on Campus
Stanford Dining prides itself on providing high-quality and nutritious cuisine to meet the wide variety of dietary needs within the Stanford community. You can also view this map of additional Stanford eateries.