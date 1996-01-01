35th Reunion Committee

Many thanks to the Class of 1991 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs

Kimberly Loffer Coerr

Patricia Marby Harrison

Julius Paras

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs

Susan Epstein

Andy Schultz

Kim Walsh Stone

Jackie Yau

Class Panel Co-Chairs

Michelle Finkel

David Hirning

Social Media Co-Chairs

Duru Ahanotu

Erik Charles

Isabel Reynoso Schultz

Communications Consultant

Matt Abrahams

Reunion Correspondent

Peggy Lee

Hank Waddles

Volunteer Committee

Amy Harkonen Bartlow

Julia Ingram Fetzer

Laurel Moody George

John Grasso

J.B. Handley

Alex Hoye

Anna Itoi

Gordon Leung

Caitlin Liu

Brenna Moorhead

Pearl Chen O'Brien

Bonnie Rosenberg

Pauline Sanchez Steinhoffer

Greg Sheff

Debbie Spander

Marney Peet Tenney

Jo Wong