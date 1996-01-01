35th Reunion Committee
Many thanks to the Class of 1991 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.
Leadership Committee
Reunion Co-Chairs
Kimberly Loffer Coerr
Patricia Marby Harrison
Julius Paras
Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Susan Epstein
Andy Schultz
Kim Walsh Stone
Jackie Yau
Class Panel Co-Chairs
Michelle Finkel
David Hirning
Social Media Co-Chairs
Duru Ahanotu
Erik Charles
Isabel Reynoso Schultz
Communications Consultant
Matt Abrahams
Reunion Correspondent
Peggy Lee
Hank Waddles
Volunteer Committee
Amy Harkonen Bartlow
Julia Ingram Fetzer
Laurel Moody George
John Grasso
J.B. Handley
Alex Hoye
Anna Itoi
Gordon Leung
Caitlin Liu
Brenna Moorhead
Pearl Chen O'Brien
Bonnie Rosenberg
Pauline Sanchez Steinhoffer
Greg Sheff
Debbie Spander
Marney Peet Tenney
Jo Wong