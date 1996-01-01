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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

25th Reunion Committee

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Many thanks to the Class of 2001 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs
Lauren Dorsey Hay
Michelle Heeseman
Gabriel Lazarin
Khara Ramos

Attendance & Outreach Chair
Peter Douglas

Class Panel Co-Chairs
Mimi Trager Cabrera
Mike Kass

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Sedef Kokcuoglu Albrecht
Dunagan Pearson
Chingwin Pei
Stephanie Buell Rooney

Class Party Co-Chairs
Joanne Lee
Maggie Reyes
Matthew Tsang

Class Communications Co-Chairs
Gabe Howles
Priya Venkatesan

Social Media Co-Chairs
Angela Liu Bickar
Catherine Hogan Hannibal
Alice Leung Singh

Reunion Correspondents
Isela Rosales Brooks
Jim Protsenko

Volunteer Committee

Elizabeth Griffin Corey
Alisha Beckum Eastwood
Fiona Greig
Nana Howton
Lester Robert
Angela Tseng