25th Reunion Committee

Many thanks to the Class of 2001 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs

Lauren Dorsey Hay

Michelle Heeseman

Gabriel Lazarin

Khara Ramos

Attendance & Outreach Chair

Peter Douglas

Class Panel Co-Chairs

Mimi Trager Cabrera

Mike Kass

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs

Sedef Kokcuoglu Albrecht

Dunagan Pearson

Chingwin Pei

Stephanie Buell Rooney

Class Party Co-Chairs

Joanne Lee

Maggie Reyes

Matthew Tsang

Class Communications Co-Chairs

Gabe Howles

Priya Venkatesan

Social Media Co-Chairs

Angela Liu Bickar

Catherine Hogan Hannibal

Alice Leung Singh

Reunion Correspondents

Isela Rosales Brooks

Jim Protsenko

Volunteer Committee

Elizabeth Griffin Corey

Alisha Beckum Eastwood

Fiona Greig

Nana Howton

Lester Robert

Angela Tseng