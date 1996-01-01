25th Reunion Committee
Many thanks to the Class of 2001 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.
Leadership Committee
Reunion Co-Chairs
Lauren Dorsey Hay
Michelle Heeseman
Gabriel Lazarin
Khara Ramos
Attendance & Outreach Chair
Peter Douglas
Class Panel Co-Chairs
Mimi Trager Cabrera
Mike Kass
Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Sedef Kokcuoglu Albrecht
Dunagan Pearson
Chingwin Pei
Stephanie Buell Rooney
Class Party Co-Chairs
Joanne Lee
Maggie Reyes
Matthew Tsang
Class Communications Co-Chairs
Gabe Howles
Priya Venkatesan
Social Media Co-Chairs
Angela Liu Bickar
Catherine Hogan Hannibal
Alice Leung Singh
Reunion Correspondents
Isela Rosales Brooks
Jim Protsenko
Volunteer Committee
Elizabeth Griffin Corey
Alisha Beckum Eastwood
Fiona Greig
Nana Howton
Lester Robert
Angela Tseng