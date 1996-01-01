Thursday, October 15

Class of ’76 Authors Corner

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Whether your book is poetry, fiction, or non-fiction, if you are on campus this morning, we hope you’ll come to have a cup of coffee and discuss the writing life with those who share your passion, both published authors and voracious readers.

If you are interested in participating as an author, please fill out this form. Attendance is not required, books mailed in will be showcased and returned if requested.

50th Reunion Campus Walking Tour

2:00–3:00 p.m.

This tour is specifically for the 50th Class Reunion. Meet at Class Headquarters, Arrillaga Alumni Center, Sy Oak Grove

On this tour designed for the 76’s, a student guide from the Visitor Center will lead you on a 60-minute stroll around central campus to rekindle memories of old and talk about what’s new! This tour will begin at your class headquarters tent and end at the History Corner (Building 200) of the Main Quad. Please bring water and wear comfortable shoes.

The Stanford Tree at 50

2:30–4:30 p.m.

From its debut half a century ago to its legendary status today, the Tree remains one of the most distinctive symbols of Stanford spirit. Join moderator Professor Bob Siegel, ’76 (Tree #2) and a panel of former Trees—including inaugural Tree Chris Hutson, ’76 (Tree #1) and Nicoletta Heidegger, ’13 (Tree #35)—for an unforgettable conversation on the history, antics, and enduring legacy of the mascot. Co-sponsored by the Stanford Historical Society.

Reunion Homecoming Volunteer Reception

5:00–6:00 p.m.

Calling all 2026 Reunion Homecoming volunteers! You are cordially invited to join your fellow VIP volunteers at this appreciation reception in your honor. Thank you for making Reunion Homecoming a success.

Dinner on the Quad

6:00–9:30 p.m.

Join us for a captivating evening under the stars, where Stanford alumni of all generations gather in the Quad, filling the air with laughter and the joyous clink of glasses. Your unforgettable night begins with delightful cocktails in Memorial Court, setting the stage for a beautifully curated dinner.

Friday, October 16

Class of ’76 Lunch

11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

After an action-packed morning, it’s time to pull up a chair and relax. Join your classmates and share a meal together while catching up after years away. Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch and keep the conversation flowing!

Class of ’76 50th Reunion Panel

1:15–2:45 p.m.

ALL RIGHT NOW: FROM THE FARM TO OUR 50TH

We’re here! We’ve experienced a half-century of plans, detours, wipeouts, reinventions, and friendships that have lasted a lifetime. We’ve had bold leaps, plot-twists, goof-ups, and lots of fun. And we’re still standing!

Join classmates as they share memories of escapades and tomfoolery, and what Stanford actually taught us that survived real life. Hear stories of oddball, messy, and unpredictable episodes. Expect honesty, humor, and some irreverence! Reconnect with our Class of ’76!

Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame

4:00–6:00 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Stanford’s leaders at the annual induction ceremony of the Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership (CECL) Alumni Hall of Fame, formerly the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame. Each year, the campus community centers honor alumni for their exceptional service to their respective centers, the university, and society at large. Recently expanded to include alumni from additional centers, the CECL Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to our community and beyond.

Class of ’76 50th Reunion Party

6:30–10:30 p.m.

Traitel Building

50 Years Later…and Still Fabulous! Join us for the ultimate Class Party at the Traitel Building, right at the foot of the iconic Hoover Tower. This is THE 50th reunion bash—equal parts nostalgia, laughter, and a little bit of “Can you believe it’s been this long?" We’ll kick things off with a lively outdoor reception, giving you plenty of time to reconnect, reminisce, and maybe do a double-take or two. Then settle in for a fantastic dinner from one of San Francisco’s top caterers. Catch up with old friends, meet classmates you missed the first time around, and make brand-new memories along the way. Same great class—just with better stories. Don’t miss it!

Saturday, October 17

Homecoming Hangout

11:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Swing by this lively gathering featuring music, a kids’ activity area, campus partner tables, and plenty of opportunities to reconnect with fellow alums. Grab a bite or a bevie from CoHo at the Alumni Center, then head to the backyard and enjoy the festivities at your own pace.

Class of ’76 Tailgate

1:00–3:30 p.m.

Find that special group of friends you most want to see from your days on the Farm and get ready to cheer on the Cardinal. Enjoy all-you-can-eat tailgate fare, beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and mocktails. Join the fun and festivities with your classmates. It’s All Right Now!

Stanford vs. Elon Football Game

4:30 p.m.

Sit with your classmates to watch the Stanford vs. Elon University football game. While in the stadium, rally with fellow alumni at the Reunion Zone, located at The Archway above the north endzone—a relaxed place for Reunion Homecoming attendees and their guests to reconnect, snap a photo, and get into the game-day spirit.

If you require accessible seating or have any questions, please call (800)-STANFORD or email athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Class of ’76 Football Parade

5:00–6:00 p.m.

Calling all Class of ’76 Stanford fans, athletes, Dollies, and yell leaders! Come strut your stuff on the football field while being honored on the Jumbotron in front of a packed house of cheering fans. Dress in comfortable Cardinal and white tailgate attire. More details to follow regarding timing, once the football game time is announced! Note: You must have a football game ticket and be a member of the Class of ’76 to participate.

Sunday, October 18

Farewell Brunch

Before you depart, socialize one last time with fellow alumni over a goodbye lunch.