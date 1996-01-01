Thursday, October 15

Reunion Homecoming Volunteer Reception

5:00–6:00 p.m.

Calling all 2026 Reunion Homecoming volunteers! You are cordially invited to join your fellow VIP volunteers at this appreciation reception in your honor. Thank you for making Reunion Homecoming a success.

Dinner on the Quad

6:00–9:30 p.m.

Join us for a captivating evening under the stars, where Stanford alumni of all generations gather in the Quad, filling the air with laughter and the joyous clink of glasses. Your unforgettable night begins with delightful cocktails in Memorial Court, setting the stage for a beautifully curated dinner.

Friday, October 16

Class of ’81 Lunch

11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

After an action-packed morning, it’s time to pull up a chair and relax. Join your classmates and share a meal together while catching up after years away. Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch and keep the conversation flowing!

Class of ’81 45th Reunion Panel

1:15–2:45 p.m.

When we applied to Stanford nearly 50 years ago, we were asked to describe a book that we might write and why. Do you remember yours? For our 45th reunion Class Panel, we ask a similar question—what chapter, short story, or book from your life’s past, present, or future would you like to share with your classmates? You’re not applying for anything; just sharing stories, lessons learned, or aspirations. We look forward to hearing from our panelists and attendees alike.

Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame

4:00–6:00 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Stanford’s leaders at the annual induction ceremony of the Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership (CECL) Alumni Hall of Fame, formerly the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame. Each year, the campus community centers honor alumni for their exceptional service to their respective centers, the university, and society at large. Recently expanded to include alumni from additional centers, the CECL Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to our community and beyond.

Class of ’81 45th Reunion Party

7:00–11:00 p.m.

Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club, 2900 Sand Hill Rd, Menlo Park

Gather with our classmates for a special evening of nostalgia and camaraderie at a great venue. Celebrate and reminisce with friends—old and new, while enjoying drinks from our hosted bar, a delicious dinner, AND the chance to once again ‘cut the carpet’ to the hits of the ’70s! We invite all alumni to come as you are and revel in the warmth of familiar faces and shared experiences. It’s a not-to-miss evening and sure to be a highlight of our 45th Reunion on the Farm.

Saturday, October 17

Homecoming Hangout

11:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Swing by this lively gathering featuring music, a kids’ activity area, campus partner tables, and plenty of opportunities to reconnect with fellow alums. Grab a bite or a bevie from CoHo at the Alumni Center, then head to the backyard and enjoy the festivities at your own pace.

Class of ’81 Tailgate

1:00–3:30 p.m.

Find that special group of friends you most want to see from your days on the Farm and get ready to cheer on the Cardinal. Enjoy all-you-can-eat tailgate fare, beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and mocktails. Join the fun and festivities with your classmates. It’s All Right Now!

Stanford vs. Elon Football Game

4:30 p.m.

Sit with your classmates to watch the Stanford vs. Elon University football game. While in the stadium, rally with fellow alumni at the Reunion Zone, located at The Archway above the north endzone—a relaxed place for Reunion Homecoming attendees and their guests to reconnect, snap a photo, and get into the game-day spirit.

If you require accessible seating or have any questions, please call (800)-STANFORD or email athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Sunday, October 18

Farewell Brunch

Before you depart, socialize one last time with fellow alumni over a goodbye lunch.