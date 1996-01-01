Thursday, October 15

Reunion Homecoming Volunteer Reception

5:00–6:00 p.m.

Calling all 2026 Reunion Homecoming volunteers! You are cordially invited to join your fellow VIP volunteers at this appreciation reception in your honor. Thank you for making Reunion Homecoming a success.

Dinner on the Quad

6:00–9:30 p.m.

Join us for a captivating evening under the stars, where Stanford alumni of all generations gather in the Quad, filling the air with laughter and the joyous clink of glasses. Your unforgettable night begins with delightful cocktails in Memorial Court, setting the stage for a beautifully curated dinner.

Friday, October 16

Class of ’01 25th Reunion Dish Hike: We’ve Still Got It!

8:00–9:30 a.m.

Start your Friday with fresh air and unbeatable views of the Farm. We’re tackling the Stanford Dish Trail, and we’re offering two ways to do it. Want to conquer the full 3.7-mile loop in an hour? Go for it. Prefer a leisurely, lower-impact walk to catch up with old friends at a relaxed pace? Perfect—we’ll have a turning-back point just for you. Bring the family and choose your own adventure! Meet at the Stanford Avenue trailhead. Reunion registration not required. Questions? Contact Alice Singh at dikyan@gmail.com.

Class of ’01 Lunch

11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

After an action-packed morning, it’s time to pull up a chair and relax. Join your classmates and share a meal together while catching up after years away. Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch and keep the conversation flowing!

Class of ’01 25th Reunion Panel

1:15–2:45 p.m.

Cardinal Lessons: 25 Years of Pursuing Wisdom, Resilience, and Gratitude

Many of us had rigid ideas about what it means to be successful in life when we graduated from Stanford in 2001. In the last 25 years, we have been through a lot (9/11, health issues, financial crises, COVID-19, evolving family dynamics, among other challenges) that’s caused us to look at our lives with intention as we seek meaning, fulfillment, and joy. Panelists will reflect on their experiences and share how their perspectives have evolved over the past 25 years on their journey of life after Stanford—looking toward the future with hope and resilience.

Class of ’01 25th Reunion Progressive Art Walk

3:00–4:30 p.m.

Be inspired by the creative energy on campus! Explore the art at Stanford, new and old, while catching up with friends in a mobile pre-party. The adventure will begin after the Class Panel. Wear your walking shoes and participate in this event, which is exclusive to the 25th reunion. Kids welcome!

Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame

4:00–6:00 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Stanford’s leaders at the annual induction ceremony of the Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership (CECL) Alumni Hall of Fame, formerly the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame. Each year, the campus community centers honor alumni for their exceptional service to their respective centers, the university, and society at large. Recently expanded to include alumni from additional centers, the CECL Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to our community and beyond.

Class of ’01 25th Reunion Party

7:00–11:00 p.m.

Bing Concert Hall

Wassup, Class of 2001! Can you believe it’s actually been 25 years? The time has come to throw your hands in the air and celebrate how far we’ve come. Dust off your finest bling and come chillax with your fellow Cardinal. There will be delicious hors d’oeuvres, dinner stations, desserts, and premium drinks (including a full open bar and plenty of EANABS).

We promise the night will be absolute bomb dot com as we catch up, reminisce, and give each other major props on the last quarter-century. Don’t even think about dipping early—you’ll want to stick around to enjoy the custom photo booth prints, impromptu games of beer pong, and rekindled connections.

Trust us, this night is going to be off the hook. AS IF you’d miss out!

Saturday, October 17

Homecoming Hangout

11:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Swing by this lively gathering featuring music, a kids’ activity area, campus partner tables, and plenty of opportunities to reconnect with fellow alums. Grab a bite or a bevie from CoHo at the Alumni Center, then head to the backyard and enjoy the festivities at your own pace.

Class of ’01 Tailgate

1:30–4:00 p.m.

Join your classmates for an exclusive in-stadium tailgate experience! Enjoy all-you-can-eat fare, beer, wine, specialty cocktails & mocktails, festivities, and plenty of fun as you reconnect with the friends you cherish from your days on the Farm. All Reunion Homecoming passes that include the 25th Reunion Class Tailgate also grant you access to the Homecoming football game, so you can rally together before cheering on the Cardinal. Please enter the Stanford Stadium at Gate 4 and follow signs to your tailgate in The Archway in the north end of Stanford Stadium. It’s All Right Now!

Stanford vs. Elon Football Game

4:30 p.m.

Sit with your classmates to watch the Stanford vs. Elon University football game. While in the stadium, rally with fellow alumni at the Reunion Zone, located at The Archway above the north endzone—a relaxed place for Reunion Homecoming attendees and their guests to reconnect, snap a photo, and get into the game-day spirit.

If you require accessible seating or have any questions, please call (800)-STANFORD or email athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Sunday, October 18

Farewell Brunch

Before you depart, socialize one last time with fellow alumni over a goodbye lunch.