Thursday, October 15

Reunion Homecoming Volunteer Reception

5:00–6:00 p.m.

Calling all 2026 Reunion Homecoming volunteers! You are cordially invited to join your fellow VIP volunteers at this appreciation reception in your honor. Thank you for making Reunion Homecoming a success.

Dinner on the Quad

6:00–9:30 p.m.

Join us for a captivating evening under the stars, where Stanford alumni of all generations gather in the Quad, filling the air with laughter and the joyous clink of glasses. Your unforgettable night begins with delightful cocktails in Memorial Court, setting the stage for a beautifully curated dinner.

Friday, October 16

Class Lunch

Catch up and mingle with classmates while you enjoy lunch at your class headquarters.

Class of ’96 30th Reunion Panel

1:15–2:45 p.m.

Are You Who You Imagined You’d Be When You Graduated in 1996?

Thirty years ago we turned our tassels and tossed up our caps together in celebration of our college graduation. We dreamed about and imagined our future as we walked out of Stanford Stadium as Stanford graduates. What assumptions did we have when we graduated? What epiphanies, unexpected events or life happenstances created turns, changes and discoveries along the way? What do we know now that we wish we knew then? Come hear the unexpected journeys, life lessons and revelations of fellow alums whose lives are not what they envisioned when they graduated in 1996.

Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame

4:00–6:00 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Stanford’s leaders at the annual induction ceremony of the Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership (CECL) Alumni Hall of Fame, formerly the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame. Each year, the campus community centers honor alumni for their exceptional service to their respective centers, the university, and society at large. Recently expanded to include alumni from additional centers, the CECL Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to our community and beyond.

Class of ’96 30th Reunion Party

7:00–11:00 p.m.

Arrillaga Alumni Center, Ford Alumni Gardens

Make a toast to the years gone by! Join classmates for an open bar, amazing food (enough for dinner), and dancing at the Class Party. Want to relive those crazy parties and dance ’til the lights come on? Want to spend time catching up with old friends and classmates? Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it at this signature event of Reunion.

Saturday, October 17

Homecoming Hangout

11:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Swing by this lively gathering featuring music, a kids’ activity area, campus partner tables, and plenty of opportunities to reconnect with fellow alums. Grab a bite or a bevie from CoHo at the Alumni Center, then head to the backyard and enjoy the festivities at your own pace.

Class of ’96 Tailgate

1:00–3:30 p.m.

Find that special group of friends you most want to see from your days on the Farm and get ready to cheer on the Cardinal. Enjoy all-you-can-eat tailgate fare, beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and mocktails. Join the fun and festivities with your classmates. It’s All Right Now!

Stanford vs. Elon Football Game

4:30 p.m.

Sit with your classmates to watch the Stanford vs. Elon University football game. While in the stadium, rally with fellow alumni at the Reunion Zone, located at The Archway above the north endzone—a relaxed place for Reunion Homecoming attendees and their guests to reconnect, snap a photo, and get into the game-day spirit.

If you require accessible seating or have any questions, please call (800)-STANFORD or email athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Sunday, October 18

Farewell Brunch

Before you depart, socialize one last time with fellow alumni over a goodbye lunch.