40th Reunion Committee
Many thanks to the Class of 1986 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.
Leadership Committee
Reunion Co-Chairs
John Driver
Michael Hawley
Beth Kleid
Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Mark Davis
Lisa Goldman Forgang
Lawrence Wu
Class Panel Co-Chairs
Heidi Molbak
Rob Verchick
Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
George Harper
Val Menotti
Class Party Co-Chairs
Nina Kazazian
Jim Rutter
Social Media Co-Chairs
Stacey Attanasio
Megan DeLamar Schroeder
Reunion Correspondent
Lee Ann Reinders Dietz
Volunteer Committee
Frank Marx
Ann Whitley Wood