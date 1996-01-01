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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

40th Reunion Committee

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Many thanks to the Class of 1986 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs
John Driver
Michael Hawley
Beth Kleid

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Mark Davis
Lisa Goldman Forgang
Lawrence Wu

Class Panel Co-Chairs
Heidi Molbak
Rob Verchick

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
George Harper
Val Menotti

Class Party Co-Chairs
Nina Kazazian
Jim Rutter

Social Media Co-Chairs
Stacey Attanasio
Megan DeLamar Schroeder

Reunion Correspondent
Lee Ann Reinders Dietz

Volunteer Committee

Frank Marx
Ann Whitley Wood