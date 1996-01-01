40th Reunion Committee

Many thanks to the Class of 1986 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs

John Driver

Michael Hawley

Beth Kleid

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs

Mark Davis

Lisa Goldman Forgang

Lawrence Wu

Class Panel Co-Chairs

Heidi Molbak

Rob Verchick

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs

George Harper

Val Menotti

Class Party Co-Chairs

Nina Kazazian

Jim Rutter

Social Media Co-Chairs

Stacey Attanasio

Megan DeLamar Schroeder

Reunion Correspondent

Lee Ann Reinders Dietz

Volunteer Committee

Frank Marx

Ann Whitley Wood