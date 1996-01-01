60th Reunion Committee

Many thanks to the Class of 1966 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs

Bernadine Chuck Fong

Roger Clay

Dafri Morgan Estes

Monty Frost

Bill Hagbom

Marilee Mifflin

David Notter

Dave Robbins

Sue Ward Schofield

Mary Carroll Wineberg Scott

Marilyn Silvius van Löben Sels

Paul Wesling

Karl Wustrack

Reunion Correspondent

Marilyn Silvius van Löben Sels

Volunteer Committee

Allyson Young Johnson

Jeffrey Kraut

Marsha Rood