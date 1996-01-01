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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

60th Reunion Committee

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Many thanks to the Class of 1966 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs
Bernadine Chuck Fong
Roger Clay
Dafri Morgan Estes
Monty Frost
Bill Hagbom
Marilee Mifflin
David Notter
Dave Robbins
Sue Ward Schofield
Mary Carroll Wineberg Scott
Marilyn Silvius van Löben Sels
Paul Wesling
Karl Wustrack

Reunion Correspondent
Marilyn Silvius van Löben Sels

Volunteer Committee

Allyson Young Johnson
Jeffrey Kraut
Marsha Rood