60th Reunion Committee
Many thanks to the Class of 1966 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.
Leadership Committee
Reunion Co-Chairs
Bernadine Chuck Fong
Roger Clay
Dafri Morgan Estes
Monty Frost
Bill Hagbom
Marilee Mifflin
David Notter
Dave Robbins
Sue Ward Schofield
Mary Carroll Wineberg Scott
Marilyn Silvius van Löben Sels
Paul Wesling
Karl Wustrack
Reunion Correspondent
Marilyn Silvius van Löben Sels
Volunteer Committee
Allyson Young Johnson
Jeffrey Kraut
Marsha Rood