Reunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming
Golden Gate Bridge

Maps & Directions

Browse maps showing the building and tent locations, general reunion parking lots, Marguerite Shuttle routes, and outdoor art, or find directions.

Note: Be sure to protect your valuables and not leave items in plain sight inside your automobile.

Buildings, Parking, and Shuttle Map

This map shows building locations, general reunion parking lots, 50th+ reunion parking lots, disability parking locations, and the location for Marguerite Shuttle routes around Campus Drive. The map also highlights the location of the Quad, Stanford Bookstore, Memorial Auditorium, Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center, Stanford Stadium, and Ford Center.

(Available in September)

Class Headquarters Map

This map shows the location for your Class Headquarters tent, the primary location for most class lunches and tailgates.

(Available in September)

Stanford University Searchable Campus Map

An online searchable map that locates buildings and addresses.

View map
(external link)

Outdoor Arts Map

Comprehensive online map of outdoor art, art venues and art departments on campus.

View map
(external link)

Directions

From Highway 101 North & South

Exit onto Embarcadero Road and travel west, following the signs directing you to Stanford University. About three miles after exiting the freeway, Embarcadero Road becomes Galvez Street as you cross El Camino Real. Stay in the left lane and continue past the stadium. Follow the Reunion Homecoming parking signs or view the Building, Parking and Shuttle Map (available in September) to locate the appropriate parking lot.

From Highway 280 North & South

Exit onto Sand Hill Road and follow the signs for Stanford University. Heading east, drive approximately three miles to the Stanford Shopping Center. Turn right onto Arboretum Road (Nordstrom is on your right). Stay on Arboretum until it ends, then turn right onto Galvez Street. Move to the left lane and continue past the stadium. Follow the Reunion Homecoming parking signs or view the Building, Parking and Shuttle Map (available in September) to locate the appropriate parking lot.