Maps & Directions
Buildings, Parking, and Shuttle Map
This map shows building locations, general reunion parking lots, 50th+ reunion parking lots, disability parking locations, and the location for Marguerite Shuttle routes around Campus Drive. The map also highlights the location of the Quad, Stanford Bookstore, Memorial Auditorium, Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center, Stanford Stadium, and Ford Center.
(Available in September)
Class Headquarters Map
This map shows the location for your Class Headquarters tent, the primary location for most class lunches and tailgates.
(Available in September)
Stanford University Searchable Campus Map
An online searchable map that locates buildings and addresses.
Outdoor Arts Map
Comprehensive online map of outdoor art, art venues and art departments on campus.
Directions
From Highway 101 North & South
Exit onto Embarcadero Road and travel west, following the signs directing you to Stanford University. About three miles after exiting the freeway, Embarcadero Road becomes Galvez Street as you cross El Camino Real. Stay in the left lane and continue past the stadium. Follow the Reunion Homecoming parking signs or view the Building, Parking and Shuttle Map (available in September) to locate the appropriate parking lot.
From Highway 280 North & South
Exit onto Sand Hill Road and follow the signs for Stanford University. Heading east, drive approximately three miles to the Stanford Shopping Center. Turn right onto Arboretum Road (Nordstrom is on your right). Stay on Arboretum until it ends, then turn right onto Galvez Street. Move to the left lane and continue past the stadium. Follow the Reunion Homecoming parking signs or view the Building, Parking and Shuttle Map (available in September) to locate the appropriate parking lot.