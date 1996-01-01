Maps & Directions

Campus Maps

Interactive Event Map

Explore Reunion Homecoming with this interactive event map—featuring amenities, designated parking areas, class headquarters, favorite campus spots, and locations for Classes Without Quizzes and Tours.

Coming in October

Stanford University Searchable Campus Map

Online searchable map of campus addresses and building locations.

View campus map

Outdoor Arts Map

Comprehensive online map of outdoor art, art venues and art departments on campus.

View arts map

Directions

From Highway 101 North & South

Exit onto Embarcadero Road and travel west, following the signs directing you to Stanford University. About three miles after exiting the freeway, Embarcadero Road becomes Galvez Street as you cross El Camino Real. Stay in the left lane and continue past the stadium. Follow the Reunion Homecoming parking signs or view the Building, Parking and Shuttle Map (available in September) to locate the appropriate parking lot.

From Highway 280 North & South

Exit onto Sand Hill Road and follow the signs for Stanford University. Heading east, drive approximately three miles to the Stanford Shopping Center. Turn right onto Arboretum Road (Nordstrom is on your right). Stay on Arboretum until it ends, then turn right onto Galvez Street. Move to the left lane and continue past the stadium. Follow the Reunion Homecoming parking signs or view the Building, Parking and Shuttle Map (available in September) to locate the appropriate parking lot.

Note: Be sure to protect your valuables and do not leave items in plain sight inside your automobile.