Maps & Directions

Exit onto Sand Hill Road and follow the signs for Stanford University. Heading east, drive approximately three miles to the Stanford Shopping Center. Turn right onto Arboretum Road (Nordstrom is on your right). Stay on Arboretum until it ends, then turn right onto Galvez Street. Move to the left lane and continue past the stadium. Follow the Reunion Homecoming parking signs or view the Building, Parking and Shuttle Map (available in September) to locate the appropriate parking lot.