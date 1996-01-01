5th Reunion

My favorite memory is the Roble Mini-Reunion! After catching up with my dorm mates at Terman Fountain, we stormed Roble Hall! It was fun meeting the residents who live where we called home a decade ago!”
—Alison N., ’15
The dates are set! Reunion Homecoming 2026 will be held October 15–18, 2026. Save the date, volunteer on your class reunion committee, and confirm your contact information to stay informed!
Please note that the schedule is subject to change as we finalize details.
This is the time to reconnect with the classmates and places that made Stanford your Stanford.
Start browsing pages and sharing your own milestones with classmates. Your all-digital edition is live and ready for your updates.
Remember moving into your freshman dorm on your first day on campus? Or the day you arrived at your Overseas Studies destination? Or jamming with the band? Wouldn’t it be great to get together with these friends again? Mini-Reunions will make it happen!
Spread the word about your reunion or coordinate a Mini-Reunion for your dormmates, teammates, or name-that-groupmates.
My favorite memory is the Roble Mini-Reunion! After catching up with my dorm mates at Terman Fountain, we stormed Roble Hall! It was fun meeting the residents who live where we called home a decade ago!”
—Alison N., ’15
Class Notes is taking a summer break from print, but you can get a head start on reconnecting for Reunion Homecoming. Log in for the latest news before you see everyone on the Farm.
See the list of Class of ’21 volunteers contributing their time and creativity to reunite your class.
Feel free to contact us with questions, feedback, or suggestions.
Caddie Coupe
cecoupe@stanford.edu
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. PT.
reunion-info@stanford.edu
(650) 725-4239