Cardinal Society Reunion

Thursday, October 15

Reunion Homecoming Volunteer Reception

5:00–6:00 p.m.

Calling all 2026 Reunion Homecoming volunteers! You are cordially invited to join your fellow VIP volunteers at this appreciation reception in your honor. Thank you for making Reunion Homecoming a success.

67th Reunion: Class of '59 Party

5:00–7:30 p.m.

Vi at Palo Alto, 620 Sand Hill Rd, Palo Alto

Now that we’re in the Cardinal Society, EVERY YEAR is a chance to get together during Reunion Homecoming—but this party is just for us! The Class of ’59! 66 Years! You can expect an unmatched ambiance, music, great food and drink, and even better conversations. The Vi is conveniently located right next to campus, and valet parking will be provided. Pre-registration with Gail and Kay is required. Look for the official invitation after Labor Day. Contact Gail at gailstypula@gmail.com for more information.

Dinner on the Quad

6:00–9:30 p.m.

Join us for a captivating evening under the stars, where Stanford alumni of all generations gather in the Quad, filling the air with laughter and the joyous clink of glasses. Your unforgettable night begins with delightful cocktails in Memorial Court, setting the stage for a beautifully curated dinner.

Friday, October 16

President’s Welcome & Microlectures

Secure a seat at the official reunion welcome and immerse yourself in the latest insights from life and academia. Experience engaging microlectures delivered by esteemed faculty scholars, showcasing groundbreaking research and innovative ideas shaping our future.

Cardinal Society Lunch

11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

After an action-packed morning, it’s time to pull up a chair and relax. Join your classmates and share a meal together while catching up after years away. Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch and keep the conversation flowing!

Cardinal Society Bus Tours

1:15–2:15 p.m. and 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Bus pick-up will be across the street from Arrillaga Alumni Center on Galvez Street. Bus boarding will begin at 1:00 p.m. Your student guide from the Visitor Center will take you on a 60-minute bus ride around central campus to rekindle memories of the old, talk about what’s new, and point out campus highlights along the way.

This tour is specially planned for Cardinal Society members and has a strict limit of 30 participants for each bus. We recommend arriving early to secure your spot, and encourage you to have alternate tours or classes in mind in case the tour reaches full capacity.

Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame

4:00–6:00 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Stanford’s leaders at the annual induction ceremony of the Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership (CECL) Alumni Hall of Fame, formerly the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame. Each year, the campus community centers honor alumni for their exceptional service to their respective centers, the university, and society at large. Recently expanded to include alumni from additional centers, the CECL Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to our community and beyond.

Cardinal Society Happy Hour

4:30–6:30 p.m.

After a day spent engaging with Stanford’s outstanding faculty and thought-provoking programs, join fellow Cardinal Society members for an afternoon of conversation, camaraderie, and celebration. You can indulge in a glass of wine or beer and a selection of delicious hors d'oeuvres. Enjoy a performance by one of Stanford’s acclaimed singing groups as we raise a toast to the Classes of ’61, ’56, and ’51 in celebration of their milestone Cardinal Society reunions. Need a little assistance getting around campus? Golf carts will be available to help you arrive comfortably and on time.

Let your classmates know you’re planning to attend by registering your interest here: Cardinal Society Happy Hour.

Saturday, October 17

Homecoming Hangout

11:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Swing by this lively gathering featuring music, a kids’ activity area, campus partner tables, and plenty of opportunities to reconnect with fellow alums. Grab a bite or a bevie from CoHo at the Alumni Center, then head to the backyard and enjoy the festivities at your own pace.

Cardinal Society Tailgate

1:00–3:30 p.m.

Find that special group of friends you most want to see from your days on the Farm and get ready to cheer on the Cardinal. Enjoy all-you-can-eat tailgate fare, beer, wine, specialty cocktails and mocktails. Join the fun and festivities with your classmates. It’s All Right Now!

Stanford vs. Elon Football Game

4:30 p.m.

Sit with your classmates to watch the Stanford vs. Elon University football game. While in the stadium, rally with fellow alumni at the Reunion Zone, located at The Archway above the north endzone—a relaxed place for Reunion Homecoming attendees and their guests to reconnect, snap a photo, and get into the game-day spirit.

If you require accessible seating or have any questions, please call (800)-STANFORD or email athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Sunday, October 18

Alumni Memorial Service

Join us for a morning multi-faith service open to all, celebrating the blessings of our Stanford community, past, present, and future, and featuring a sermon, music, and the Memorial Church Choir. Candles will be lit in memory of alumni and faculty members who have passed away.

Farewell Brunch

Before you depart, socialize one last time with fellow alumni over a goodbye lunch.