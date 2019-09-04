Cardinal Society Reunion
Cardinal Society
All Stanford undergraduate alumni who graduated more than 65 years ago are members of the Cardinal Society, a distinguished group honoring Stanford's earliest classes.
Schedule of Events
Return to Stanford for a day or a weekend, and rediscover the beautiful campus and all that Reunion Homecoming has to offer.
Getting Around
The Stanford Alumni Association will be providing a limited amount of disability parking and golf cart shuttle service for guests with limited mobility to access campus facilities.
Hotels & Lodging
The Stanford Alumni Association will partner with HBC Event Services to offer discounted hotel accommodations for Stanford Reunion Homecoming.
Football Tickets
Reconnect with Cardinal Society friends, and cheer on the Cardinal against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, October 21 (kickoff time is TBD). Individual game tickets will be available in July.
Contact Us
Feel free to contact us with outreach questions, feedback, or suggestions.
Jake Wellington
Cardinal Society Manager
Stanford Alumni Association