Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming
Football vs. UCLA

Relive your football fandom and cheer on the Cardinal vs. the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, October 21 (kickoff time is TBD).

Stanford Football

Welcome Back to the Farm

Special ticket pricing is available in your class section through the individual links below. All other available sections may be purchased at the public price. Accessible seating is available above sections 102 and 103.

Cardinal Society

Cardinal Society seating is in Section 101.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Recent Grads

Extend your day on campus and purchase tickets to see the Cardinal vs. Bruins.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 2018

Class of ’18 seating is in Sections 138 and 139.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 2013

Class of ’13 seating is in Section 138.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 2008

Class of ’08 seating is in Section 121.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 2003

Class of ’03 seating is in Section 122.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 1998

Class of ’98 seating is in Section 121.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 1993

Class of ’93 seating is in Section 123.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 1988

Class of ’88 seating is in Section 122.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 1983

Class of ’83 seating is in Section 120.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 1978

Class of ’78 seating is in Section 120.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 1973

Class of ’73 seating is in Section 140.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 1968

Class of ’68 seating is in Section 120.

Buy tickets
(external link)

Class of 1963

Class of ’63 seating is in Section 101.

Buy tickets
(external link)