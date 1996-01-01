Stanford Football

Stanford vs. Elon University
Get your Cardinal gear ready! On Saturday, October 17, tailgate festivities begin at 1:00 p.m., and the game against Elon University kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Still need a ticket to the Homecoming game? Purchase discounted football tickets below.
Buy Homecoming Game Tickets
Reunion class seating is general admission within designated sections for each class year, which allows you to enjoy a more flexible, communal experience with your classmates on game day. Simply head to the sections designated for your class and choose any open seat upon arrival.
50th Reunion Halftime Parade
Calling all Class of ’76 Stanford fans, athletes, Dollies, and yell leaders! Come strut your stuff on the football field while being honored on the jumbotron in front of a packed house of cheering fans. Dress in comfortable Cardinal and white tailgate attire. More details to follow regarding timing.
Note: You must have a football game ticket and be a member of the Class of ’76 to participate.
Game Day Parking
All Reunion Homecoming attendees will need a parking pass on Saturday due to the football game, even if you are not attending the game.
Parking passes are included in All-Access, Saturday, Cardinal Society, Tailgate single purchase, and specified Class Party tickets.
Stadium Policies
View updates to Stanford’s stadium policies, including what types of bags are allowed.