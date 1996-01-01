Stanford Football

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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

Stanford vs. Elon University

Get your Cardinal gear ready! On Saturday, October 17, tailgate festivities begin at 1:00 p.m., and the game against Elon University kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Still need a ticket to the Homecoming game? Purchase discounted football tickets below.

Buy Homecoming Game Tickets

Reunion class seating is general admission within designated sections for each class year, which allows you to enjoy a more flexible, communal experience with your classmates on game day. Simply head to the sections designated for your class and choose any open seat upon arrival.

Class of 1966 (external link)
Class of 1971 (external link)
Class of 1976 (external link)
Class of 1981 (external link)
Class of 1986 (external link)
Class of 1991 (external link)
Class of 1996 (external link)
Class of 2001
Class of 2006 (external link)
Class of 2011 (external link)
Class of 2016 (external link)
Class of 2021 (external link)
Cardinal Society (external link)
Non-Reunion Alumni (external link)
ADA Seating (external link)

For ticket questions and assistance, please email athleticstickets@stanford.edu or call (800)-STANFORD (Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–3 p.m. PT).

50th Reunion Halftime Parade

Calling all Class of ’76 Stanford fans, athletes, Dollies, and yell leaders! Come strut your stuff on the football field while being honored on the jumbotron in front of a packed house of cheering fans. Dress in comfortable Cardinal and white tailgate attire. More details to follow regarding timing.

Note: You must have a football game ticket and be a member of the Class of ’76 to participate.

Game Day Parking

All Reunion Homecoming attendees will need a parking pass on Saturday due to the football game, even if you are not attending the game.

Parking passes are included in All-Access, Saturday, Cardinal Society, Tailgate single purchase, and specified Class Party tickets.

See parking options

Stadium Policies

View updates to Stanford’s stadium policies, including what types of bags are allowed.

Learn more
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