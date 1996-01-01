60th Reunion

Thursday, October 15

Look Who’s Here!

1:30–2:30 p.m.

After you check in at the Alumni Center, you’ll want to head to our Class of ’66 Headquarters for our first gathering to find classmates who have arrived for Reunion Homecoming Weekend! At this kick-off event, you can enjoy an array of vintage snacks while reconnecting with classmates and starting great conversations that will continue throughout the weekend.

’66 Brings Comfort to Children Through Art

3:00–4:30 p.m.

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, 725 Welch Rd, Palo Alto

Enjoy a tour of the outstanding art collection at Lucile Packard Children�’s Hospital, including Charles Schulz’s drawings of Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Snoopy that he brought to “Charlie Brown Goes Formal,” the Class of 1966 Senior Ball. Tour repeats on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Reunion Homecoming Volunteer Reception

5:00–6:00 p.m.

Calling all 2026 Reunion Homecoming volunteers! You are cordially invited to join your fellow VIP volunteers at this appreciation reception in your honor. Thank you for making Reunion Homecoming a success.

Dinner on the Quad

6:00–9:30 p.m.

Join us for a captivating evening under the stars, where Stanford alumni of all generations gather in the Quad, filling the air with laughter and the joyous clink of glasses. Your unforgettable night begins with delightful cocktails in Memorial Court, setting the stage for a beautifully curated dinner.

Friday, October 16

Class of ’66 Lunch

11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

After an action-packed morning, it’s time to pull up a chair and relax. Join your classmates and share a meal together while catching up after years away. Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch and keep the conversation flowing!

Conversation with the Class of ’66

1:15–2:45 p.m.

Encina Hall, Bechtel Conference Center

Wisdom and Innovation: A Conversation with Secretary Condoleezza Rice

Secretary Rice will discuss how emerging technologies like AI can enhance health-span and dignity. She’ll explore how Stanford translates these tools into treatments, and how the Class of 1966’s unique wisdom and values are vital to guiding ethical, human-centered innovation.

Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame

4:00–6:00 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Stanford’s leaders at the annual induction ceremony of the Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership (CECL) Alumni Hall of Fame, formerly the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame. Each year, the campus community centers honor alumni for their exceptional service to their respective centers, the university, and society at large. Recently expanded to include alumni from additional centers, the CECL Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to our community and beyond.

Class of ’66 60th Reunion Party

6:00–9:00 p.m.

Huang Engineering Center, 3rd floor, Mackenzie Room

60 Years Later…and Still Splendid! Join us for the ultimate Class Party at the Mackenzie Room in newish Engineering Quad. This is THE 60th reunion bash—equal parts nostalgia, laughter, and a little bit of “Can you believe it’s been this long?” We’ll kick things off with a lively reception, giving you plenty of time to reconnect, reminisce, and maybe do a double-take or two. Then settle in for a fantastic dinner from one of San Francisco’s top caterers. Catch up with old friends, meet classmates you missed the first time around, and make brand-new memories along the way. Same great class—just with better stories. Don’t miss it!

Saturday, October 17

’66 Brings Comfort to Children Through Art

11:00 a.m.–Noon

By special arrangement, members of our class may enjoy a tour of the outstanding art collection at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. Antonia Dapena-Trotter, the hospital’s art curator, will lead the tour and has chosen each piece to bring comfort and inspiration to young patients and their families. You will also see Charles Schulz’s drawings of Charlie Brown, Lucy and Snoopy that he brought to “Charlie Brown Goes Formal,” the Class of 1966 Senior Ball. Space is limited, and reservations will be required, so look for an announcement in the coming months.

Homecoming Hangout

11:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Swing by this lively gathering featuring music, a kids’ activity area, campus partner tables, and plenty of opportunities to reconnect with fellow alums. Grab a bite or a bevie from CoHo at the Alumni Center, then head to the backyard and enjoy the festivities at your own pace.

Class of ’66 Tailgate

1:00–3:30 p.m.

Find that special group of friends you most want to see from your days on the Farm and get ready to cheer on the Cardinal. Enjoy all-you-can-eat tailgate fare, beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and mocktails. Join the fun and festivities with your classmates. It’s All Right Now!

Stanford vs. Elon Football Game

4:30 p.m.

Sit with your classmates to watch the Stanford vs. Elon University football game. While in the stadium, rally with fellow alumni at the Reunion Zone, located at The Archway above the north endzone—a relaxed place for Reunion Homecoming attendees and their guests to reconnect, snap a photo, and get into the game-day spirit.

If you require accessible seating or have any questions, please call (800)-STANFORD or email athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Sunday, October 18

Farewell Brunch

Before you depart, socialize one last time with fellow alumni over a goodbye lunch.