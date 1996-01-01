55th Reunion Committee
Many thanks to the Class of 1971 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.
Leadership Committee
Reunion Co-Chairs
Marcia McGeary Argyris
Young Boozer
Elsa Kircher Cole
Margaret Earl Cooper
Ron Elving
Margaret Wolf Freivogel
William Freivogel
Carole Kay Collins Lynn
Jennifer Moran
Tod Tolan
Vol Van Dalsem
Reunion Advisors
Mark Davidson
Bob Heywood
Dave Velasquez
Harry White
Reunion Correspondents
Nancy Ettenheim
Lanny Levin
Volunteer Committee
Steve Dunning
Jennie Fraser Moore
Anna Grimason Freitas
Karen Hoffman
Jim Kohlmoos
Sandra Lewis
Frances Lunney
Jim Masland
Larry Potomac
Joy Rendahl
Jonathan Salk
John Shoch
Gail Miller Simpson
Sally Spencer