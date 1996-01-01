55th Reunion Committee

Many thanks to the Class of 1971 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs

Marcia McGeary Argyris

Young Boozer

Elsa Kircher Cole

Margaret Earl Cooper

Ron Elving

Margaret Wolf Freivogel

William Freivogel

Carole Kay Collins Lynn

Jennifer Moran

Tod Tolan

Vol Van Dalsem

Reunion Advisors

Mark Davidson

Bob Heywood

Dave Velasquez

Harry White

Reunion Correspondents

Nancy Ettenheim

Lanny Levin

Volunteer Committee

Steve Dunning

Jennie Fraser Moore

Anna Grimason Freitas

Karen Hoffman

Jim Kohlmoos

Sandra Lewis

Frances Lunney

Jim Masland

Larry Potomac

Joy Rendahl

Jonathan Salk

John Shoch

Gail Miller Simpson

Sally Spencer