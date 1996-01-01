Parking
Free Reunion Homecoming parking is available in designated locations.
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General Parking
Thursday and Friday
50th+ Reunion Parking (Class of 1976 and older)
Reserved parking is available for all alumni celebrating their 50th reunions and beyond on a first-come, first-served basis. If this reserved lot is full, proceed to the abovementioned general parking. Please display your 50th+ Reunion Parking Permit (coming soon) for entry. Overnight parking is not allowed.
Saturday
All Reunion Homecoming attendees will need a parking pass on Saturday due to the football game, even if you are not attending the game.
Parking passes are included in All-Access, Saturday, Cardinal Society, Tailgate single purchase, and specified Class Party tickets.
Print your general Parking Pass here (coming soon) or pay (credit card only) to park in the Athletics lots. Anticipate heavy traffic and allow extra time to arrive on campus.
50th+ Reunion Parking (Class of 1976 and older)
Reserved parking is available for all alumni celebrating their 50th reunions and beyond on a first-come, first-served basis. If this reserved lot is full, proceed to the abovementioned general parking. Please display your 50th+ Reunion Parking Permit (coming soon) for entry. Overnight parking is not allowed.
Museum Way & Palm Drive (enter from Palm Drive)
Sunday
Parking is free and open throughout campus, except in residential student lots.
50th+ Reunion Parking (Class of 1976 and older)
Reserved parking is available for all alumni celebrating their 50th reunions and beyond on a first-come, first-served basis.
ADA Parking
Guests with a valid disabled person parking placard or license plate may park on Memorial Way or in any of the following spaces:
Designated blue spaces
Service vehicle spaces (a posted time limit may apply)
Commuter (“A” or “C”) and residential permit spaces
Metered/visitor pay parking spaces except in Li Ka Shing Center/Beckman Lot
Parking Passes
Please have your parking permit ready to show the parking attendants. An electronic or printed copy is acceptable.
Saturday Parking Pass (coming soon)
50th+ Parking Pass (coming soon)
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