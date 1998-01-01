Free Reunion Homecoming parking is available in designated locations. Visit the Transportation page for details about Golf Cart and Shuttle Transportation offered on campus.

Thursday, October 19 and

Friday, October 20

General Parking

Lasuen Grove (Lot 9)

Eucalyptus Grove (Lot 10)

50th+ Reunion Parking (Class of 1973 and older)

Reserved parking is available for all alumni celebrating their 50th reunions and beyond on a first-come, first-served basis at the:

Galvez Lot

(please note this location will change for Saturday)

If this reserved lot is full, proceed to the general parking available above. Please display your 50th+ Reunion parking permit (coming soon) for entry. Overnight parking is not allowed.

ADA Parking

Guests with a valid disabled person parking placard or license plate may park on Memorial Way or in any of the following spaces:

Designated blue spaces

Service vehicle spaces (a posted time limit may apply)

Commuter (“A” or “C”) and residential permit spaces

Metered/visitor pay parking spaces except in Li Ka Shing Center/Beckman Lot

Saturday, October 21

General Parking

Arboretum Grove (Lot 8)

All Reunion Homecoming attendees will need a parking pass on Saturday due to the football game vs. UCLA, even if you are not attending the game.

Saturday parking passes are included with the All-Access Pass, Saturday Pass, Cardinal Society Pass, Tailgate single purchases, and the '18, '08, and '63 Class Party tickets.

Print your pass here (coming soon) or pay $30 (credit card only) to park in the Athletics lots.

Anticipate heavy traffic and allow extra time to arrive on campus this day.

50th+ Reunion Parking (Class of 1973 and older)

Reserved parking is available for all alumni celebrating their 50th reunions and beyond on a first-come, first-served basis at the:

Corner of Palm Drive and Museum Way (enter from Palm Drive)

If this reserved lot is full, proceed to the general parking available above. Please display your 50th+ Reunion parking permit for entry. Overnight parking is not allowed.

ADA Parking

Guests with a valid disabled person parking placard or license plate may park on Memorial Way or in any of the following spaces:

Designated blue spaces

Service vehicle spaces (a posted time limit may apply)

Commuter (“A” or “C”) and residential permit spaces

Metered/visitor pay parking spaces except in Li Ka Shing Center/Beckman Lot

Sunday, October 22

Parking is free and open throughout campus, except in residential student lots.

50th+ Reunion Parking (Class of 1973 and older)

Reserved parking is available for all alumni celebrating their 50th reunions and beyond on a first-come, first-served basis at the:

Galvez Lot

ADA Parking

Guests with a valid disabled person parking placard or license plate may park on Memorial Way or in any of the following spaces: