General Parking

Thursday and Friday

50th+ Reunion Parking (Class of 1976 and older)

Reserved parking is available for all alumni celebrating their 50th reunions and beyond on a first-come, first-served basis. If this reserved lot is full, proceed to the abovementioned general parking. Please display your 50th+ Reunion Parking Permit (coming soon) for entry. Overnight parking is not allowed.

Galvez Lot

Saturday

All Reunion Homecoming attendees will need a parking pass on Saturday due to the football game, even if you are not attending the game.

Parking passes are included in All-Access, Saturday, Cardinal Society, Tailgate single purchase, and specified Class Party tickets.

Print your general Parking Pass here (coming soon) or pay (credit card only) to park in the Athletics lots. Anticipate heavy traffic and allow extra time to arrive on campus.

Arboretum Grove (Lot 8)

50th+ Reunion Parking (Class of 1976 and older)

Reserved parking is available for all alumni celebrating their 50th reunions and beyond on a first-come, first-served basis. If this reserved lot is full, proceed to the abovementioned general parking. Please display your 50th+ Reunion Parking Permit (coming soon) for entry. Overnight parking is not allowed.

Museum Way & Palm Drive (enter from Palm Drive)

Sunday

Parking is free and open throughout campus, except in residential student lots.

50th+ Reunion Parking (Class of 1976 and older)

Reserved parking is available for all alumni celebrating their 50th reunions and beyond on a first-come, first-served basis.

Galvez Lot

ADA Parking

Guests with a valid disabled person parking placard or license plate may park on Memorial Way or in any of the following spaces:

Designated blue spaces

Service vehicle spaces (a posted time limit may apply)

Commuter (“A” or “C”) and residential permit spaces

Metered/visitor pay parking spaces except in Li Ka Shing Center/Beckman Lot

Parking Passes

Please have your parking permit ready to show the parking attendants. An electronic or printed copy is acceptable.