40th Reunion
Class of 1983
It’s time to catch up with your classmates of ’83 during your 40th reunion!
Volunteer
Spread the word about reunion activities or coordinate a Mini-Reunion for your dormmates, teammates, or name-that-groupmates.
Look Who’s Planning to Attend
Let everyone know you plan on being there—official registration opens mid-August.
Class Books
It’s your reunion year and that means it’s almost time to catch up with your classmates in the pages of your new, all-digital Reunion Class Book!
Mini-Reunions
Curious if your freshman dorm, overseas campus, club or varsity sports team, greek organization, or performance group is gathering during Reunion Homecoming? Host your Class of 1983 Mini-Reunions on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday at the class lunch, tailgate, or various on-campus or off-campus locations.
Tips and Resources
Wondering how to host your Mini-Reunion? Check out the resources below.
Your Reunion Committee
Find out who volunteers for your reunion below, and consider joining them!
Class Events
See what’s planned just for your class (coming in May)!
Contact Us
Feel free to contact us with outreach questions, feedback, or suggestions.
Interested in attending Stanford Reunion Homecoming?
