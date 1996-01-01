Thursday, October 15

Reunion Homecoming Volunteer Reception

5:00–6:00 p.m.

Calling all 2026 Reunion Homecoming volunteers! You are cordially invited to join your fellow VIP volunteers at this appreciation reception in your honor. Thank you for making Reunion Homecoming a success.

Dinner on the Quad

6:00–9:30 p.m.

Join us for a captivating evening under the stars, where Stanford alumni of all generations gather in the Quad, filling the air with laughter and the joyous clink of glasses. Your unforgettable night begins with delightful cocktails in Memorial Court, setting the stage for a beautifully curated dinner.

Friday, October 16

Class of ’86 Lunch

11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

After an action-packed morning, it’s time to pull up a chair and relax. Join your classmates and share a meal together while catching up after years away. Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch and keep the conversation flowing!

Class of ’86 40th Reunion Panel

1:15–2:45 p.m.

May The Force Be With Us. It seems like a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…On our commencement day at Stanford Stadium 40 years ago, Ted Koppel sent us out into the world with these words: “May the Force be with you.” Koppel knew we were the first Star Wars generation, raised on lessons of hope and courage, friendship and humanity, and the knowledge that small individual choices can have cosmic consequences. It sounded easy back then. Join us to hear classmates tell their stories of how that worked out!

Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame

4:00–6:00 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Stanford’s leaders at the annual induction ceremony of the Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership (CECL) Alumni Hall of Fame, formerly the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame. Each year, the campus community centers honor alumni for their exceptional service to their respective centers, the university, and society at large. Recently expanded to include alumni from additional centers, the CECL Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to our community and beyond.

Class of ’86 40th Reunion Party

7:00–11:00 p.m.

Stanford Faculty Club

Reconnect with classmates and celebrate being together once again! Enjoy an evening filled with delicious food, an open bar, and plenty of spaces to comfortably converse and reminisce. With music from the 80s and a relaxed atmosphere, it’s the perfect opportunity to share stories, laugh, and create new memories together. Don’t miss this special night of celebration and connection!

Saturday, October 17

Homecoming Hangout

11:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Swing by this lively gathering featuring music, a kids’ activity area, campus partner tables, and plenty of opportunities to reconnect with fellow alums. Grab a bite or a bevie from CoHo at the Alumni Center, then head to the backyard and enjoy the festivities at your own pace.

Class of ’86 Tailgate

1:00–3:30 p.m.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat tailgate fare, fun, and festivities with your classmates. Find that special group of friends you most want to see from your days on the Farm and get ready to cheer on the Cardinal. It’s All Right Now!

Stanford vs. Elon Football Game

4:30 p.m.

Sit with your classmates to watch the Stanford vs. Elon University football game. While in the stadium, rally with fellow alumni at the Reunion Zone, located at The Archway above the north endzone—a relaxed place for Reunion Homecoming attendees and their guests to reconnect, snap a photo, and get into the game-day spirit.

If you require accessible seating or have any questions, please call (800)-STANFORD or email athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Sunday, October 18

Farewell Brunch

Before you depart, socialize one last time with fellow alumni over a goodbye lunch.